Rain delivers boost to cattle market but likely short-lived

Numbers of cattle on offer dropped by almost two thirds on the back of both fewer sales due to public holidays and pretty good rain in quite a few southern livestock regions.
That was enough to see a lift in some categories but others continued to stay in the red. The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator has picked up 10 cents a kilogram carcase weight over the past week and heavy steers are up 12c but feeder and yearling steers continued to go backwards.
Meat & Livestock Australia analysts made the point that the reduced number of sales changed the composition of the indicators somewhat, affecting performance.
Agents are saying that while some producers did hold off on selling for the week, it's likely any rain-induced price boost is short-lived.
Victorian agent Alex Collins, McKean McGregor at Bendigo, where between 30 and 85mm fell, said the rain had given a number of people the ability to finish crops, which would mean some stock are able to be held longer.
However, at the minute the numbers around feed costs and weight gain meant it was hard to make a case for feeding grain to cattle, he said.
A member of the Roundtable group of independent agents, Mr Collins said there were some signs of price recovery on finished cattle but light weaners and store cattle were still very hard to move.
The heavy steer indicator is at its highest in South Australia and Victoria. SA heavy steer prices are averaging 4 cents above the national average, MLA data shows.
Mr Collins felt there might be some small movements for the better in terms of processor capacity and global demand for beef which is benefiting the heavy end of the market.
Despite the past week, supply was still relatively strong and would be for some time, agents and analysts agree.
"The herd is rebuilt and there are some big numbers getting around. Fat cattle from western NSW and Queensland coming in is definitely having a flow-on effect in southern markets," Mr Collins said.
Meanwhile, MLA released some interesting analysis of cattle market trends that shows vealer heifers in Victoria are fetching the highest amount on a cents per kilogram basis at the moment and Queensland and Western Australian markets are tracking well against national averages.
The analysis concluded that if producers can grow cattle that meet the most desired specifications, they are not being as substantially discounted. In general, heavy cattle with a moderate or better muscle score are performing best.
Rabobank's October Commodities Outlook says the formal declaration of an El Nino by the Bureau of Meteorology "knocked the wind out of the cattle market."
Cattle prices dropped even further after that, in an already sensitive market heavily influenced by producer pessimism, analyst Angus Gidley-Baird said.
