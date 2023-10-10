Farm Online
Cattle yardings reduce, some indicators lift but others still in red

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
October 10 2023 - 3:00pm
Rain delivers boost to cattle market but likely short-lived
Numbers of cattle on offer dropped by almost two thirds on the back of both fewer sales due to public holidays and pretty good rain in quite a few southern livestock regions.

