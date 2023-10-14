Farm Online
Analysis

Growers encouraged to know grain's worth to avoid price pressure

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
October 14 2023 - 11:00am
Australian farmers will impact grain prices
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat futures managed to increase just over six per cent or A$18/t in Australian dollar terms over the past week to Friday night.

