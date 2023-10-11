Farm Online
Cuts, breeds and branding: the factors driving chefs' choices around lamb

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
October 12 2023 - 6:00am
MLA corporate chef Sam Burke believes there's room for lamb to expand on menus across the country.
A rising interest in cuts suitable for shared plate dining, chefs being selective about breed and branding and new quick service options are just some of the ways that lamb is being re-envisioned in the food service sector.

Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

