A rising interest in cuts suitable for shared plate dining, chefs being selective about breed and branding and new quick service options are just some of the ways that lamb is being re-envisioned in the food service sector.
Meat & Livestock Australia corporate chef Sam Burke said he has seen a significant growth in family-style sharing in restaurants as compared to fine dining style portions.
"It's larger cuts with all different kinds of condiments and sides," he said.
"Lamb shoulder has been very prominent in that perspective... the beautiful thing about that cut is you can put that on the day before in a combi-oven for a slow 90 degrees for about eight hours when the restaurant is closed.
"We're seeing a secondary cut, which when I was a young kid working in a butcher shop part-time used to be cut up into forequarter chops, as a premium centrepiece cut.
"Shane Delia at Maha in Melbourne for example... his lamb shoulder is his signature dish.
"He serves it in the middle with all these beautiful sides like these Arabic pickles and hummus, little flatbreads... he would never take that off the menu."
Mr Burke said lamb shanks and lamb ribs were also being championed, after years of being devalued.
"Now we're seeing ribs being cut, denuded, pressed, sous-vided and served as anything in pubs from a bar snack to a fine dining canapé," he said.
"They're just beautiful and delightful because they're nice little morsels that caramelise well last minute that can be pre-prepared and served à la minute, giving the chef more time back in their day to concentrate on the whole of the menu."
Mr Burke said another trend was that some chefs in the restaurant sector were even beginning to differentiate between breeds.
"Some chefs are even calling out breeds like Dorset, Leicester, Merino, Suffolk, Hampshire Downs... we're seeing that in some perspective but what we're seeing more is brands being called out on particular menus as well," he said.
"We're hearing some great stories about sustainability and we're seeing talk about the Wagyu of lamb bandied about a few times too with marbling in the eye and in the lamb racks.
"I've also seen a lot more saltbush-fed lamb on menus now... it offers clean, crisp, delicious lamb.
"The consumer is more inquisitive these days now...you think of beef back in the day, you'd see 150 day grainfed or GF next to it on the menu.
"That's not acceptable any more, the consumer wants to know where the product was grown, a bit about the farmer, the journey all the way onto their plate... I think it's a real benefit to producers in their marketing to give that story because it adds romance to the dish and premium I'd say too."
Mr Burke said lamb was a great protein as it could cross cultural boundaries, whereas some people cannot eat beef or pork for cultural reasons.
"We all know that beef is king in quick service restaurants, you go to the stadium and get a meat pie or loaded fries or you go to McDonalds and there's a beef burger on offer," he said.
"We did a study with CSIRO on what products we could get into a QSR environment that really celebrate lamb."
As a result of that study MLA put together The Lamb Paddock retailer at Melbourne Cricket Grounds, serving up lamb loaded fries, lamb burgers and lamb pitas in the Members Reserve, which Mr Burke said has been "a raging success".
"A lot of people have cultural requirements that they can't eat beef at the stadium and now all of a sudden they have a wonderful product that's available to them," he said.
"I think we are going to see lamb become more accessible.. lamb's got a fantastic opportunity to expand on menus.
"We talk about fine dining but have a look at what chefs are doing in our modern Australia, that's why when MLA is paying homage to the product we say "Share the Lamb", because I believe lamb can be shared across all cultures."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.