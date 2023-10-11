Dairy farmers in western Victoria are about to dust the mud off their boots and get on the dance floor.
Attendees will also have a chance to win an overseas holiday.
The WestVic Young Dairy Network is organising a black-tie ball, to be held on Saturday, November 25, at Warrnambool.
"The first Dairy Farmers' Ball aims to provide those working in agriculture with a fantastic night out," said Max Bond, a Cooriemungle dairy farmer and one of the Young Dairy Network members.
"We're also raising funds for charity."
The Dairy Farmers' Ball is being held at Matilda Rooms, Warrnambool Racing Club. Doors open 6.45pm.
Live music will be played by Good Faces 4 Radio, and Lely Australia has sponsored the major prize of return airfares to Amsterdam, a week of accommodation and an itinerary of farm visits and behind-the-scenes access of Lely Headquarters included.
Early bird tickets are on sale until Monday, November 6.
"Currently our early bird tickets are available for $75pp, that includes cocktail food, a ticket for the raffle and a drink on arrival.
"Further raffle tickets can be purchased online prior to the Dairy Farmers' Ball.
"The group has been discussing the idea of hosting a gala ball for a while now. We wanted to plan the kind of event that gives us all the opportunity to get dressed up, get together, and have a great time.
"We're also raising money for the Let's Talk Foundation.
"We want to put on an evening that really elevates the dairy industry and agriculture more broadly.
"We are inviting anyone connected to farming to join us for this exciting new event and help make it the success we know it will be."
Central to the evening will be the charity raffle, with first prize provided by Lely Australia, exclusive sponsor for the Dairy Farmers' Ball.
Along with funding towards the night, Lely is providing the lucky raffle winner with a trip to the Netherlands.
WestVic Dairy Extension Officer, Matt Wood, is coordinating the Dairy Farmers' Ball.
"We wanted to ensure we put on a high-quality night," Mr Wood said.
"So, we secured a great venue at the Matilda Rooms, Warrnambool Racing Club, a top band in Good Faces 4 Radio, and an amazing prize from Lely Australia.
"Currently our early bird tickets are available for $75 each. That includes cocktail food, a ticket for the raffle and a drink on arrival.
"Further raffle tickets can be purchased online prior to the evening.
"You don't need to attend the Dairy Farmers Ball to buy raffle tickets - of course we would rather people get along and enjoy the night."
Those wishing to find out more or purchase tickets, should head to the WestVic Dairy Eventbrite webpage or call 5557 1000.
