Farm Online
Home/Dairy/Dairy

TIA to offer apprenticeships at Elliott and Forthside

Rodney Woods
By Rodney Woods
October 12 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture research fellow, Pieter Raedts, and livestock production centre leader, James Hills, in the dairy at the Elliott Research Farm. Picture by Rodney Woods
Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture research fellow, Pieter Raedts, and livestock production centre leader, James Hills, in the dairy at the Elliott Research Farm. Picture by Rodney Woods

The Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture is doing its part to improve the workforce shortages faced by the dairy industry. TIA is offering apprenticeships at its Elliott and Forthside research facilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rodney Woods

Rodney Woods

Reporter

I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Australian Dairy Farmer News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.