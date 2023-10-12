Farm Online
Home/Dairy/Dairy

Cows can feel effects of heat at temperatures as low as 25 degrees

Jeanette Severs
By Jeanette Severs
October 13 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New resources provide information on the use of feed additives and supplements to mitigate heat stress experienced by cows. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia
New resources provide information on the use of feed additives and supplements to mitigate heat stress experienced by cows. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia

Cows feel the heat more than people realise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanette Severs

Jeanette Severs

Journalist

I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

More from Australian Dairy Farmer News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.