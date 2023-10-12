Cows feel the heat more than people realise.
Even at 25 degrees Celsius, cows begin to feel uncomfortable with the immediate impacts of heat stress.
In dairy herds, this is noticeable in substantially decreased milk production as the animals use energy to shed the accumulated heat in their bodies, such as by panting and sweating.
Heat stress can be effectively managed with a whole-of-year approach.
Having in place the infrastructure, right feeding strategies and breeding programs can all help keep dairy cows cool in the hotter months and maintain cow health, welfare and milk production.
Based on the final research outcomes from DairyFeedbase Feeding Cool Cows program, Dairy Australia has developed and updated resources for farmers to help improve management of heat stress within their herds.
With the weather warming up across the country, farmers will also see the roll-out of Dairy Australia's Cool Cows discussion groups.
These groups will cover all aspects of the research findings for keeping dairy herds cool.
From infrastructure development to feeding options to breeding decisions, this discussion group will help farmers broaden their understanding about what they can implement in both the short- and long-term to reduce the impact of heat on their herd and optimise milk yield.
Also available will be a series of new fact sheets covering a range of information, including:
These fact sheets outline the latest research findings from the Feeding Cool Cows project that can be implemented.
To complement the new fact sheets, the Cool Cows Manual will also be updated to reflect the nutritional knowledge and research program findings and to include related information from the recently developed National Guidelines for Dairy Feedpads and Contained Housing.
Both the Cool Cows Manual and the new fact sheets can be found on the Dairy Australia website.
To find out more about the DairyFeedbase program and the Cool Cows resources, visit Dairy Australia's resources to keep your cows cool
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.