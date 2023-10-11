Farm Online
Australian Lot Feeders' Association reveals 2023 Young Lot Feeder

Kate Stark
By Kate Stark
Updated October 11 2023 - 8:34pm, first published 8:11pm
Young Lotfeeder of the Year winner Tim Brennan, Whyalla Beef, James Guest, Smithfield Cattle Company, and Scott Sloss, Performance Feeds (sponsor).
More than 350 feedlot professionals and industry stakeholders descended on Tamworth today, attending the Australian Lot Feeders' Association (ALFA) SmartBeef23 industry dinner and awards night.

