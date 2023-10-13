Agribusiness buzz in brief

Government lender, Regional Investment Corporation will host a free midday Farm Investment Loan webinar on October 25 for farmers, advisers and farm industry groups to learn more about low-cost farm business loan support to rebuild and recover after a severe financial impact.
RIC's discount Farm Investment Loan is available to farmers who have had their business plans severely disrupted by factors outside their control causing a financial downturn.
Chief executive officer, John Howard said the loan recognised unexpected business shocks outside a farmer's control could play havoc with financial plans over time, like being forced to sell stock or buying feed and water.
Webinar presenters will include RIC customers, Bega Valley dairy farmers Brodie and Kevin Game, who used their Farm Investment Loan to upgrade irrigation for on-farm feed production after experiencing drought, fire and flooding.
RIC offers loans with a low variable interest rate currently at 4.52 per cent and interest-only terms for the first five years to help producers get back on their feet.
To register for the one hour RIC webinar visit www.ric.gov.au/events.
Event registrations have opened for National Agriculture Day on November 17.
The National Farmers Federation wants rural sector participants, or anybody else, to get friends, work colleagues or family together for an AgDay lunch or special event and register it by November 1 to qualify for a free promotion package to help the celebration.
Entries have also opened for the AgDay photo and video competition to capture an Australian agriculture scene or message linked to this year's theme "Grow you good thing!"
AgDay 2023 will also involve the launch of new merchandise to promote the message, with a refreshed "I Love Farmers" look and this year's "Grow you good thing!" theme
Among the new merchandise on offer are cattle tags and bucket hats.
Perth is to host an Indo-Pacific Space and Earth Conference, bringing together 80-plus international experts to explore the vital role of space technologies in shaping earth technologies, including agriculture.
This conference on October 23 and 24 will shed light on how space technologies are revolutionising the farm sector, fostering sustainability, and driving productivity in the region.
Space technologies have emerged as a game-changer, offering innovative solutions to challenges such as climate change and resource constraints, and the need for sustainable practices. Conference highlights will cover precision agriculture's use of satellite imagery, remote sensing, and how geospatial data analysis is transforming farming techniques, optimising crop yields, reducing resource use, and boosting sustainability.
Space-based climate monitoring systems can also provide real-time data to help farmers adapt to changing climate conditions and their mitigate risks, while also enhancing supply chain management, by tracking and managing the movement of agricultural products and inputs.
Official complaints from phone and internet consumers decreased 16.5 per cent in the last financial year, but complaints about Optus grew almost 30pc, with increases also reported against Vodafone and Southern Phone.
Telstra experienced the biggest decline during the period, by almost 36pc.
Complaints about mobile phone services remained steady against the trend of overall decline.
In total consumers and small businesses made 66,388 complaints to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman.
Complaints about mobile phone services remained steady against the trend of overall decline.
Queensland local government areas - Brisbane, Gold Coast, Moreton Bay and Sunshine Coast - topped the list with the most number of complaints nationally.
Regional Express has launched the airline's long promised frequent flyer loyalty program.
Passengers can now register for Rex Flyer and immediately begin earning status points across Rex's city and regional routes, starting with a 5000 points sign-on bonus if they join by January.
From November Rex Flyer members will qualify for different reward option categories - Anytime, Getaway and Ultimate - and accumulate points to qualify for one of three tiers of flyer status - Sapphire, Emerald and Diamond.
Rex's frequent flyer rewards program will also be accompanied by a gradual upgrade of airport lounges for the airline's passengers at Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.
Crop chemical company, Nufarm, has signed a three-year $150,000 annual commitment to the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal through its seed business, Nuseed.
The money will support FRRR's flagship small grants program, Strengthening Rural Communities.
Nuseed Australia's general manager, Rachel Palumbo, said that with its roots in rural communities, the company wanted to give back to causes and organisations important to the farmers who used its seed lines.
"Most of our Nuseed team are also based in communities just like these and see the benefits that community-focused projects can bring," he said.
"By partnering with FRRR we can support canola-growing communities in a tangible and significant way."
The Nuseed funding will be included in the next round of SRC grants worth up to $10,000, to be announced by late February.
FRRR's place programs portfolio lead, Jill Karena, said the organisation was handling more requests from community groups seeking help for their changing needs and it was therefore wonderful to have dedicated funding available for canola-growing areas.
The Country Education Foundation is to mark its 30th anniversary and support for 7366 regional and remote students with a gala cocktail party at Orange on November 18.
The foundation has distributed more than $15.2 million to help students access tertiary education and resource materials which have subsequently have advanced their career prospects.
The first grants were established by the Boorowa community in southern NSW, gradually gaining momentum to involve country fund raising committees in towns across Australia.
The anniversary event at Printhie Wines will itself be a big fund raiser, collecting $250 a ticket from guests who will hear from students supported by the CEF, volunteer fund raisers and others involved with the charity.
Central Victorian AGF Seeds has appointed Tim Brown as its general manager after previously working in research and development and sales for the company.
Mr Brown initially launched AGF seeds with fellow director David Toose in 2009, having previously been with the Victorian Department of Agriculture in Ballarat and another seed company.
In recent years AGF has grown significantly in following the acquisition of another Australian family-owned business, Smyth Seeds.
During his time in research and development, Mr Brown has led AGF Seeds to introduce many popular species to Australia, including Winter Canola, Tillage Radish and Sunn Hemp.
He said AGF had pipelines of products reaching maturity which would have an impact across the whole business, with new wheat, canola and perennial and annual grasse lines in development which promised to make a big difference to customers.
Bovine genetics business, ABS Global Australia, has appointed Adrian Carras national beef manager.
Previously in sales, marketing and management roles at Apiam Animal Health for eight years, he has more than 20 years farm industry experience and grew up on an Angus beef cattle property.
Mr Carras successfully launched and established a new veterinary services business, Southern Cross Feedlot Services in 2011, and has extensive knowledge within the animal health industry, especially around beef genetics.
Australia has donated 400,000 dog rabies vaccines to Indonesia to combat the spread of the killer disease, following a similar offer of 200,000 doses sent last year.
Rabies spread to Bali in 2008, making the island province and popular holiday destination a significant risk to Australia given it has about 650,000 dogs.
"It's important that as many dogs as possible are vaccinated annually," said acting Australian chief veterinary officer, Dr Beth Cookson.
Collaborating with Indonesia not only supported our neighbour to control dog rabies and prevented deaths in communities, but also helped keep Australia free of the disease.
Globally, at least 59,000 people died from rabies annually, and 40 per cent of them were children.
"The dog rabies vaccines, funded by Australia through the World Organisation for Animal Health vaccine bank, help protect people in Indonesia and help stop rabies spreading in our region," Dr Cookson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.