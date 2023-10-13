Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
October 13 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regional Investment Corporation's webinar will help farmers learn more about low-cost business loan support to rebuild and recover after a severe financial impact. File photo
Regional Investment Corporation's webinar will help farmers learn more about low-cost business loan support to rebuild and recover after a severe financial impact. File photo

RIC webinar for tough times

Government lender, Regional Investment Corporation will host a free midday Farm Investment Loan webinar on October 25 for farmers, advisers and farm industry groups to learn more about low-cost farm business loan support to rebuild and recover after a severe financial impact.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.