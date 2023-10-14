Australians across rural and regional communities are being encouraged to spend 20 minutes taking stock of the birds in their backyard this week.
The Aussie Bird Count is one of the country's biggest citizen science events, with around 100,000 people contributing surveys over the last two years.
BirdLife Australia is hosting the annual event for the 10th time, from October 16 to 22.
The data collected is used to help address knowledge gaps around common bird species and support conservation efforts.
National public affairs manager and chief bird nerd Sean Dooley said they want to see data from backyards, paddocks and everything in between.
"We know from our experience that people in regional Australia tend to know more about the birds that they have in their local area," Mr Dooley said.
"We heavily vet and scrutinise the counts so that all the sightings are scientifically valid, and what we've found is that there's definitely a big difference in the accuracy of the counts between regional and city areas.
"People in the bush definitely know what birds are around much better than people in cities. They interact and they're aware of who they share their spaces with."
For the amateur birders wanting to get involved, all they have to do is pick an outdoor space and spend 20 minutes observing and counting the birds around them.
The findings can be submitted online or via the Aussie Bird Count app.
The app also features a tool to help identify bird species, using size, shape and colour to narrow down the options of the mystery bird.
There's no limit to how many times one person can take part, as long as each count is 20 minutes.
"You don't have to be a hardcore bird expert, you don't have to be a full-on bird nerd to be part of this," Mr Dooley said.
"We know that most people know a few of their local birds anyway, and they're the ones we want to find out most about.
"Even if you think you don't see many interesting or a great diversity of species, that's actually really important information as well, because it really helps us understand how birds are distributed throughout the landscape and what sort of habitat they require."
Anyone who submits a count goes in the running to win a prize, including a digital camera, a pair of binoculars, or bird-related products such as books and tea towels.
People interested in getting involved can register at the Aussie Bird Count website.
