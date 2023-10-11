Farm Online
Home/News

Deadly bird flu reappears in US commercial flocks

By Steve Karnowski
October 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The deadly bird flu last year cost US poultry producers nearly 59 million birds across 47 states. (AP PHOTO)
The deadly bird flu last year cost US poultry producers nearly 59 million birds across 47 states. (AP PHOTO)

Highly pathogenic bird flu has made its first appearances in US commercial poultry flocks this season, affecting one turkey farm in South Dakota and one in Utah, raising concerns that more outbreaks could follow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.