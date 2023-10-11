A single bidder has secured a handy add-on farm block in South Australia's Mid North at Riverton.
A productive mixed farm block was offered at auction at Riverton Community Hall in the Mid North by Ray White Rural today.
The Hills Block across 99 hectares (245 acres) was offered as part of the spring land sales, about 100km north of Adelaide.
Agents say the block is highly productive farming land in a renowned and tightly held farming region.
Auctioneer Geoff Schell kicked the auction off with a vendor bid of $900,000 and received a single bid of $925,000 before a pause in the action for negotiations.
Mr Schell returned after a lengthy pause to announce the bid had been increased to just over a million dollars, or $1,060,000, which was successful.
At that price, the land had attracted a price of $4327 per acres.
The land offers a mix of fertile arable cropping land (42ha) and strong hills grazing (57ha).
Agents say the rich fertile soils are suited to a broad variety of enterprises including cereals, legumes, oil seeds, and hay production.
High rainfall hills grazing is offered with good feed cover on an estimated annual average rainfall of 500-525mm.
"It is an outstanding highly productive property, regarded for its versatility and reliability," agents said.
They say the Riverton land is tightly held and known for consistently producing high yielding crops.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.