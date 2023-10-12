A war of words has erupted between unions representing workers at big poultry meat business, Ingham's Enterprises, in the wake of a five day strike at its Adelaide and Perth processing plants.
The Australian Manufacturing Workers Union has accused the United Workers Union of betraying poultry plant workers by accepting an inferior pay deal.
About 1000 workers at Ingham's, Australia's largest poultry and feed processing company, stopped work at the end of September, rejecting wage increase offers of 3.9 per cent in the first year, and another 3.5pc for each of the next two.
Industrial action ended five days later after Ingham's upped its pay offer of a 5.12pc rise in the first year, plus 4pc extra in subsequent years, full back pay, improved breaks and better conditions for labour hire workers.
The UWU said the pay rises represented an average $100 extra a week for workers.
Processing plant staff had also "won back respect" from the company which would also commit to an external investigation of the behaviour of senior management to workers in SA and WA.
But the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union, which also covers some of Ingham's workers, called the UWU pay deal a sellout and betrayal of employees by the other representative body.
West Australian state secretary, Steve McCartney, said the swift end to the strike was a reflection of workers being accustomed to low wages and unwilling to push harder because they felt intimidated.
He accused the UWU of "decades of enforced suppression of struggle", which meant wages were now too low and workers felt compelled to accept a sell-out agreement apparently well below the original pay goals sought by strikers.
Mr McCartney said wages at Ingham's had risen just $5 an hour in nominal terms in the past 10 years and most striking workers had been earning little more than the national minimum hourly wage of $23.23 thanks to union-management enterprise agreements.
UWU national secretary, Tim Kennedy, said the workers had taken control of their own destiny in the face of huge challenges and went back to work with heads held high having stared down Ingham's management insisting they would never get more than a 3pc rise.
Ingham's holds its annual general meeting next month buoyed by a recent 72pc net profit jump to $60 million for its 2022-23 trading year after lifting annual revenue by 12pc to just over $3b.
Company chair, Helen Nash, has told shareholders the past year had been characterised by an ongoing operational recovery across all aspects of the business.
Aside from its supply ties to retailers Woolworths, Coles and Aldi, Ingham's is a major ingredient provider to quick service food giants, KFC, McDonald's and Subway.
The strike had threatened to significantly disrupt supplies of fried chicken and burger offerings in fast food restaurants and send poultry meat prices jumping.
Ingham's November 7 AGM will see director, Jackie McArthur, retire from the board after six years and newly appointed director, Margie Haseltine, standing for election to replace prominent agribusiness board director, Robyn Stubbs, who retired in June.
