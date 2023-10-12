Breeza Plain farmland sells for above market expectations

Breeza Plain properties Kensal Green and Bruan Park have sold at auction for above market expectations at $18.5 million.
Located close to Gunnedah, the 713 hectare (1762 acre) highly regarded, sustainable broadscale farming aggregation has 622ha of arable country with 429ha of irrigation.
Kensal Green and Bruan Park were bought by the Tudgey family from Breeza for the equivalent of $25,946/ha ($10,499/acre).
The auction conducted by Southwell Property attracted eight registered bidders following 16 inspections.
Offered by Scott Morgan, the highly regarded aggregation features efficiency water use, low energy consumption, fertile soils and a favourable climate.
The adjoining freehold properties with dark chocolate, self-mulching clay floodplain soil types were purchased by the Morgan family in 1984.
The irrigation operation is backed by a 1004 megalitre bore licence and the 493ML Mooki River licence.
Kensal Green is also eligible for a flood plain water harvesting entitlement of 3284.25ML, subject to plan finalisation.
Improvements include a four bedroom, two bathroom homestead, workshop, machinery shed, chemical shed, and 590 tonnes of grain storage.
Marketing was handled by Rob Southwell and Stuart Southwell, Southwell Property.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.