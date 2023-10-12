Farm Online
Quality Trundle grain and grazing property makes $11.75 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 12 2023 - 4:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Brothers Anthony and Michael Drenkhahn have sold the 3115 hectare Trundle grazing and cropping aggregation Glendale for $11.75 million. Picture supplied
Brothers Anthony and Michael Drenkhahn have sold the 3115 hectare Trundle grazing and cropping aggregation Glendale for $11.75 million. Picture supplied

The highly productive 3115 hectare (7698 acre) Trundle grazing and cropping aggregation Glendale has sold by negotiation for $11.75 million.

