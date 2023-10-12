Quality Trundle grain and grazing property makes $11.75 million

The highly productive 3115 hectare (7698 acre) Trundle grazing and cropping aggregation Glendale has sold by negotiation for $11.75 million.
Located at Trundle, the aggregation was offered by brothers Anthony and Michael Drenkhahn, whose family took up the original block 130 years ago.
Glendale was bought by Coburn Farming, Victoria, for the equivalent of $3772/ha ($1526/acre).
The property had been scheduled to be auctioned Nutrien Harcourts. However, Forbes-based marketing agent Ainslie Toole said the property had sold by negotiation.
The four adjoining properties that make up the aggregation are: Glendale (1214ha/3000 acres), Kilmarnoch (837ha/2068 acres), Cardungle (738ha/1824 acres) and Moira (327ha/807 acres).
There is about about 2428ha (6000 acres) of arable country.
The aggregation has run up 6000 mixed sheep - typically 2000 Merino ewes and progeny - as well as 1200ha of farming. The aggregation is also equally suited to meat sheep or cattle.
The country comprises of mainly red loams with some heavier red clay loams. The well drained, mostly flood free country is said to perform particularly well in wetter years.
Some 647ha of wheat, 154ha of canola, 73ha of lupins and 287ha of barley is being offered with the property.
Water is supplied from 49 dams and Kadungle Creek as well as a connection to the town supply. The average annual rainfall is about 500-550mm (20-21 inches).
Improvements include machinery sheds, shearing sheds, yards and silos.
There is also a four bedroom, two bathroom homestead on Glendale and a five bedroom, two bathroom homestead on Kilmarnock.
An on-farm clearing sale will be held on November 10.
Ainslie Toole and Matt Coady from Nutrien Harcourts handled the marketing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.