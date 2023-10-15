Farm Online
Home/News
Watch

One of the most significant country mansions of the colonial times up for sale

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
October 15 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Another of the Western District's spectacular bluestone mansions is up for sale in Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.