The first step in overhauling Australia's complex environmental laws will soon begin, with the federal government to start consultations at the end of October.
The upcoming changes to the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act have the agriculture industry on edge, fearing more red tape and potential land clearing restrictions.
The issue was ranked as one of the sector's biggest concerns in a recent survey by the National Farmers' Federation, with 83 per cent of landholders either concerned or very concerned.
NFF chief executive Tony Mahar said the EPBC Act was "extremely complex and complicated legislation" and hoped the government took its time to allow industry to understand the proposals and the implications for farmers.
"Farmers are concerned about the EPBC Act because it is not well understood, is difficult to manage at a practical, landscape level, and often conflicts with state based legislation," Mr Mahar said.
"We have consistently sought clarity, greater consistency and empathy from the Government on just how difficult it is to manage a farm landscape in the context of constantly changing environmental laws."
The whole package will run to over 1000 pages. In the first round of consultations, the Albanese government will show the legislation to experts from more than 30 groups, including environment, business, and industry, who will be able to carefully examine the details.
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said consultation on drafts of the new laws would occur on a rolling basis over the coming weeks and months.
"This will allow us to incorporate feedback we get from experts as we go, so we don't waste a minute...this early consultation will help make sure we get the detail right," Ms Plibersek said.
"We'll keep working with stakeholders to get the laws ready for introduction into the Parliament next year."
The NFF, along with its member groups, will closely examine the proposal to ensure it is not detrimental to agriculture, Mr Mahar said.
