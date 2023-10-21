The robotics market is projected to become a US$37 billion industry by 2023.
Service robots dominate the market and others are increasingly used worldwide - including in agricultural, military, industrial, medical and search and rescue sectors.
But how to protect these robots from cyber attack?
Australian researchers have designed an algorithm that can intercept a man-in-the-middle cyberattack on an unmanned military robot and shut it down in seconds.
In an experiment using deep learning neural networks to simulate the behaviour of the human brain, artificial intelligence experts from Charles Sturt University and the University of South Australia (UniSA) trained the robot's operating system to learn the signature of a man-in-the-middle eavesdropping cyberattack. This is where attackers interrupt an existing conversation or data transfer.
The algorithm, tested in real time on a replica of a United States army combat ground vehicle, was 99 per cent successful in preventing a malicious attack. False positive rates of less than 2pc validated the system, demonstrating its effectiveness.
UniSA autonomous systems researcher, Professor Anthony Finn, says the proposed algorithm performs better than other recognition techniques used around the world to detect cyberattacks.
"The robot operating system is extremely susceptible to data breaches and electronic hijacking because it is so highly networked," Prof Finn said.
"The advent of Industry 4, marked by the evolution in robotics, automation, and the Internet of Things, has demanded that robots work collaboratively, where sensors, actuators and controllers need to communicate and exchange information with one another via cloud services.
"The downside of this is that it makes them highly vulnerable to cyberattacks.
"The good news, however, is that the speed of computing doubles every couple of years, and it is now possible to develop and implement sophisticated AI algorithms to guard systems against digital attacks."
