Dairy farmer, Peter Whynn Jones, has been sentenced to home detention because he stole and sold other farmers' cows

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
October 14 2023 - 8:00am
Peter Whynn Jones as featured in the Examiner in 2016. Picture by Paul Scambler
Peter Whynn Jones as featured in the Examiner in 2016. Picture by Paul Scambler

A former prize winning dairy farmer who stole $349,400 worth of client's cattle because his business was losing money, was recently sentenced to a 15 month home detention order.

