Two good-sized farm blocks near Wangaratta are being sold to conclude a family settlement.
The Boorhaman blocks take in 123 hectares (304 acres) and 90ha (223 acres) and are located opposite each other about 17km north of Wangaratta.
The properties are for private sale for that settlement agreement but have been progressively farmed as both grazing properties running cattle and sheep and have also included cropping programs for oats and barley.
The larger block on Federation Way has been held by a family partnership for 17 years and has a suggested price range of $1,890,000.
The Boland Road parcel was acquired by the vendors about seven years ago with a suggested price range of $1,450,000.
Agents from Elders Real Estate say both holdings feature productive clay loam soils of this district which have been well fertilised.
Farm fencing is said to be in good order with established drainage systems directed to designated wet areas offering good summer grazing.
Both holdings are also equipped with solar powered, pump equipped bores which are reliable suppliers of good quality stock water.
The bigger block has a set of working stock yards including a crush and loading race, which also doubles as sheep yards.
Elders' agent Dave Colvin said apart from the easy access to Wangaratta these holdings are both in a well held farming and grazing district.
He said both will be of "significant" appeal to buyers.
"Both blocks offer good stands of paddock trees including red gum stands in the wetter portions.
"l think there is real farming potential on offer here with plenty of scope for further development in terms of productivity, or to add rural buildings to suit, even housing with the relevant permits," Mr Colvin said.
"There is also ready access for vehicles across both blocks.
"The buying appeal is likely to come from neighbouring or district farm property owners wanting to consolidate or expand their sheep, cattle, or cropping interests."
For more information contact Elders' selling agent Dave Colvin on 0407 500239.
