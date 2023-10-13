Grains industry news in brief

Policy council open
GrainGrowers is on the hunt for grain producers in Western Australia and South Australia to fill its western region national policy group (NPG) positions.
The GrainGrowers NPG comprises a total of 15 growers - five from each of the three major grain-growing regions in Australia - Western Region (SA and WA), Southern Region (southern NSW, Vic and Tas) and the Northern Region (northern NSW, Qld and NT).
Applications for election to the western region are now open, seeking growers to fill five positions on the NPG and will close on Monday, October 16 at noon AEDT.
GrainGrowers chief executive Shona Gawel said the NPG provided critical input into developing policy positions on behalf of growers.
The approach adopted by the group is to provide robust consideration of policy from the perspective of grassroots growers across Australia, she said.
Military strike
Russian forces have conducted another missile strike on Ukraine's southern Odesa region, damaging grain port infrastructure, Ukrainian authorities said.
Ukraine's military said the strike involved supersonic Onyx missiles fired from Russian-occupied Crimea.
Euro fert in the doldrums
Fertiliser analysts ICIS have said the European fertiliser sector remains in the doldrums.
Analyst Deepika Thapliyal said low demand, high prices for gas, which is a critical ingredient in urea and cheaper Russian imports of urea and ammonia are keeping a lid on European fertiliser production, prompting fears of permanent plant closures.
GIWA appointment
InterGrain chief Tresslyn Walmsley is the new chair of the Grains Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA), replacing Esperance region farmer Lyndon Mickel.
The announcement was made at the 2023 GIWA AGM last week.
Ms Walmsley has a lengthy list of agricultural industry experience, with more than 20 years in the industry.
Established in 2008, GIWA is an industry association that aims to support the WA grains industry throughout the supply chain.
Importer appoints GM
Alvan Blanch Australia, a machinery importer than specialises in grain drying and handling equipment, has appointed a new general manager.
Chris Swain takes on the role after nine years as the general manager of an agricultural and construction equipment and commercial vehicle dealership group with a footprint across Queensland and NSW.
Alvan Blanch Australia imports and supports Alvan Blanch commercial dryers from Great Britain along with Skandia grain elevators and Prado silos.
AGF executive change
Seeds business AGF Seeds has appointed long-term staff member Tim Brown as its new general manager.
For the past five years Mr Brown has been working in research and development and sales for the company and says its an exciting time to be taking on the top role.
We have pipelines of products reaching maturity and it will be exciting to have an impact across the whole business, he said.
During his time in R&D, Mr Brown has driven innovation and led AGF Seeds to introduce many popular species to Australia, including Winter Canola, Tillage Radish and Sunn Hemp.
Mr Brown will be based at head office in Smeaton but also regularly visit the Benalla office.
Mr Brown started his career in 1997 with the Department of Agriculture in Ballarat and worked with another seed company before launching AGF seeds with fellow director David Toose in 2009.
AGF Seeds has grown significantly in recent years following the acquisition of another Australian family-owned business, Smyth Seeds.
Mr Brown replaces Andrew McNaughton as general manager.
