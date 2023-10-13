Farm Online
Indo feedlotters return to profits but still courting other live-ex suppliers

By Shan Goodwin
October 13 2023 - 2:00pm
Brazilian cattle on feed. Picture supplied.
Indonesian feedlot operators are looking at generating a trading margin for the first time in three years on the back of lower Australian cattle prices.

