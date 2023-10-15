Big farms for sale are hard to find in the Adelaide Hills which accounts for the generous price expectation for the sale of Marapana.
Graze, breed, feed or ride, suggest the agents for the sale.
The well located rural landholding offers panoramic prime countryside, scale, a pair of well-appointed homes, and broad scope for a range of agricultural pursuits on 436 hectares (1079 acres).
The farm is 45 minutes from the Adelaide CBD, 2km from Ashbourne and roughly midway between Goolwa and Meadows.
The suggested selling price is above $10 million.
The includes five freehold titles, a full complement of sheep and cattle yards, sound infrastructure and shedding plus soils suitable for high capacity breeding, fattening or backgrounding operations.
For the horse enthusiast, the property has an Olympic-sized horse arena measuring 60m x 40m.
There are two homes with a four-bedroom double brick homestead exploiting rural views to Lake Alexandrina, The Coorong and Goolwa.
The slightly smaller, brick-veneer three-bedroom home makes an easy-care manager's retreat or comfortable guest stay
The farm has ample quality shedding, workshops and secure kennels.
The three-stand across the board shearing shed has adjoining steel sheep yards..
There are also heavy duty steel cattle yards with loading ramp - undercover work area over crush.
Average annual rainfall is 725-750mm, with 28 dams and two equipped bores plus rainwater storage.
The farm historically carries 250-300 beef breeding cows plus followers or 2500-3000 breeding ewes with lambs to trade weight plus rams.
For more information contact Paul Clifford from Raine and Horne Rural on 0427 796144.
