Farm Online
Home/News

Less than an hour from Adelaide's CBD, this large farm is a rare sale offering

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
October 15 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
This 1079 acre farm is for sale less than an hour from Adelaide's CBD. Pictures from Raine and Horne
This 1079 acre farm is for sale less than an hour from Adelaide's CBD. Pictures from Raine and Horne

Big farms for sale are hard to find in the Adelaide Hills which accounts for the generous price expectation for the sale of Marapana.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.