Meet Alicia Drew, a dairy farmer from South Gippsland who is aspiring to improve genetics within her Friesian herd.
Ms Drew is a 2023 recipient of the Upskill and Invest Young Farmers Scholarships, distributed annually by Agriculture Victoria.
Ms Drew will use her scholarship to undertake an Artificial Insemination (AI) refresher course and a pregnancy testing course.
She said these courses will equip her with crucial skills for genetics improvement and enhanced milk production.
Seeking to refine her breeding techniques, Ms Drew's scholarship will also be used to acquire AI equipment that will streamline the insemination process.
The Victorian Labor Government recently awarded 14 agriculture scholarships to inspire innovative projects and learning opportunities.
Minister for Agriculture Ros Spence announced the new recipients for this year's Upskill and Invest Young Farmers Scholarships, which awarded vying farmers $5,000 each to explore new learning opportunities and another $5,000 for on-farm equipment technology upgrades, or to assist with further professional development.
The Upskill and Invest - Young Farmers Scholarship is designed to be flexible and to fit with the demands and ambitions of young farmers and farm workers.
Up to $10,000 is available per scholarship, with up to $5000 to be spent to cover costs towards study, and up to $5000 to invest in putting new skills into practice, with professional development, business planning, equipment procurement or other on-farm activities in the focus of recipients.
To be eligible for the scholarship, recipients must be aged 35 years or under at the time of the application close date, be working in a food or fibre farm business in Victoria at least three days per week for the past three months, have at least two years of total experience on a farm, and be an Australian citizen or permanent resident currently residing in Victoria.
Since the start of the program in 2015, successive Ministers for Agriculture has awarded scholarships to 117 young farmers.
"The young farmer programs reflect our desire to develop the next wave of agricultural professionals and we will continue to provide them with the tools they need to enhance their expertise," Ms Spence said.
Ms Spence also welcomed new members to the Young Farmers Advisory Council.
Minister Spence also acknowledged the new Young Farmers Advisory Council members and the role they play in supporting young people in agriculture, providing advice on issues that affect them, and acting as ambassadors for the industry.
"These young Victorians are passionate about farming and possess the skills and insights needed to drive positive change within the agriculture industry," Ms Spence said.
The Government established the Council in 2015 to offer strategic guidance on practical actions and opportunities that attract and retain young people in agriculture.
The Council also makes recommendations on agricultural projects and decisions involving climate change, skills and training.
Clay Gowers, a grain grower from Carwarp, will lead as Council Chair, while Amabel Grinter, a dairy farmer from Tongala, will be Deputy Chair.
For more information on the young farmer programs visit agriculture.vic.gov.au/youngfarmersscholarships
