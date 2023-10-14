Close to $40 million will be invested in the Rural Financial Counselling Service by the federal government to extend the program until 2026.
The service acts as a lifeline for farming, fishing and forestry-related businesses.
Rural Business Support has delivered the service in SA since 2006 and the Northern Territory since 2011, with counsellors based across regional areas offering free assistance to those experiencing, or at risk of, financial hardship.
RBS acting chief executive officer Darren Keenan said they had been receiving a steady increase in enquiries from grain and livestock producers, and fruit and vegetable growers in SA.
"We believe this is related to several factors including reduction of export markets, the drop in livestock prices and a drier than average winter on the back of higher interest rates," he said.
"Add to this the compounding impact of banks tightening their lending criteria, cutting back on overdraft options and reducing credit availability.
"Looking ahead, the South Australian CFS has announced the 2023/24 fire danger season will start early in six of the state's fire ban districts, while pastoral and horticultural communities are already responding to significant bushfires from Tennant Creek to the Barkly and beyond in the NT.
"The certainty of funding enables us to work more confidently with more primary producers and small related agricultural enterprises as they respond to these events and navigate their way from financial uncertainty to financial wellbeing.
"For some of our clients, this process can take around three years, especially for those still responding to long-term drought or the impact of bushfire."
Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the funding commitment would mean counselling services could retain a skilled workforce in rural areas and not cause disruption to clients who were already receiving financial counselling.
The funding extension also comes at a time when ABARES is forecasting a significant fall in farm incomes due to drier conditions and lower prices for agricultural commodities, especially livestock.
ABARES executive director Jared Greenville said average farm cash income for broadacre enterprises was expected to decrease by 41 per cent nationally in 2023-24.
"Livestock farms will be affected by large decreases in prices for beef cattle and sheep, with sheep farm incomes forecast to be well below average," he said.
