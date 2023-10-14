Recycling plastic products is a priority for Ecoplas Australia owner, Willie Van Niekerk, who this year introduced plastic batten droppers to aid the dairy industry.
Mount Gambier business, Ecoplas Australia, commenced in 2020, with a focus on using 100 per cent recycled plastic waste from SA and Vic to create rural fencing products.
The introduction of the plastic batten dropper this year was due to many farmers not being able to source the traditional hardwood timber droppers, he said.
Mr Van Niekerk said the traditional droppers have been selling well since they came out two years ago, but some farmers wanted droppers likened to the hardwood timber droppers.
"There were some farmers that said they wanted droppers that looked exactly like the hardwood droppers, with the same size," he said.
"To get all the equipment and tests done it took us about six months to get that going and it's been received well in the Mount Gambier region."
He said the shorter droppers have been popular with sheep farmers, while the longer ones meet the needs of cattle farmers.
After watching the ABC program War on Waste, Mr Van Niekerk was inspired to make products out of recyclable plastic.
"It all started four years ago, when I was watching War on Waste and it really struck a chord with me and started playing in the back of my mind. I thought, maybe I can do something about it," he said.
"My background is engineering and two years ago I took the leap and started to do something.
"I started off with two different product lines, I started off doing furniture, like picnic tables and a little bit on the droppers and as time has progressed we've added the longer dropper."
Mr Van Niekerk said a lot of plastic products were experimented with during the making of the droppers, .
"We predominantly use milk bottles and then we also use the lids off different bottles, and then all of those are then glued," he said.
"We also test the products on an ultraviolet stabiliser, just to make sure that the product stands up to the sun and lasts a very long time."
The first plastic batten droppers became available for purchase from July this year.
Looking ahead, Mr Van Niekerk said he was eager to work with the dairy industry to introduce the droppers onto their properties.
"I'd be interested in working with farmers around Mount Gambier SA and Warrnambool in Vic, as we sell quite a few droppers around there as well," he said.
"Western Victoria and South East SA would be the main two areas."
There was a key reason Mr Van Niekerk wanted to form a relationship with the dairy industry, he said.
"With every cow, about 50 per cent of the milk they produce goes to drinking milk," he said.
"Effectively, the average cow's production results in enough plastic waste through the milk bottles to produce one dropper per day.
"If we re-use that product on a farm, that sort of closes the loop. And I think that's an exciting opportunity."
To source the recycled plastic for the products, Mr Van Niekerk said he had received products from throughout the country.
"We have some supplies come in from Adelaide and all the way up to Geelong," he said.
"There's a lot of Rotary Clubs, as well, that collect bottle lids and they drop them off for us.
"We do have some drop off points near our factory in Mount Gambier, where people can drop off more bottle lids."
Mr Van Niekerk said he had been approached by large manufacturing companies as a sustainable outlet for their plastic waste.
"We obviously can't use every type of plastic waste, but we've been approached by quite a few large manufacturers," he said.
"That gives me hope that industries are moving towards zero waste as well, so that's good."
In every dropper made by Ecoplas, Mr Van Niekerk said there are seven milk bottles and 13 to 18 bottle lids.
"Within the battens, there are on average nine milk bottles and about 22 bottle lids, so every dropper makes a difference," he said.
Mr Van Niekerk said the droppers are stocked through rural merchandise businesses such as CRT, Nutrien and Elders.
