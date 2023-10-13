The skills revolution is coming: What this means for Australian agriculture

An overview of all the skills that Australia's agricultural professionals can expect to take on over the years to come. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for WB Tools.

Australia's agriculture, fisheries and forestry industry has always been quick to adapt - and digital agriculture is the next big opportunity for growth.



But to many it's quite an odd phrase, and questions soon arise about what it means, what's coming, and what's needed for this digital agricultural revolution to take place.

Digital agriculture is a broad term for implementing new technologies into the industry.



That includes things like robotics, drones, and cloud connection. And for the workforce that means adopting new skills.



This doesn't just refer to digital skills like program literacy, but also analytical skills like data analysis, and even mechanical skills like mastering the use of robust soldering equipment to repair digital technologies out in the field - literally.

Here's a wider overview of all the skills that Australia's agricultural professionals can expect to take on over the years to come.

Mechanical Skills: Physical work for the digital space

The modern farmer is no longer the man in the field, ploughing the soil and tending to his stock. In fact, Australia's agricultural sector has travelled far from this traditional imagery. Today's agricultural professionals have leaped ahead with automation and machinery, and learning how to use these marvels is indispensable.

Here are just some of the more prevalent mechanical skills that emerging generations of Aussie farmers will need to develop.

Digital Equipment Operation & Testing

Troubleshooting and detecting faults in the digital workplace is the next evolution of the engineer or mechanic - even in the agricultural sector. Now, there is a wide range of monitors and measuring devices to learn to operate and repair - things like multimeters, digital storage solutions, centralised IIoT hubs, and oscilloscopes are commonplace tools to learn and understand.

Electronic Repair Work

All machinery inevitably breaks, whether digital or mechanical. When that happens, repair experts are called in to fix it. For electronic devices like a drone, this might mean breaking out screwdrivers, soldering irons, heat sinks, and wire cutters. For monitoring equipment it may mean knowing how to replace anodic protection for your water tank, and how to reset your metre for that.

Technical Skills: Working in the digital space

Managing digital farms, troubleshooting device issues, and preparing systems are new skills that farm workforces must adopt to ride the wave of the digital revolution. Though many of these are highly specialised careers, familiarisation with their places and uses is important to get a broader understanding of the digital ecosystem.

GPS Mapping & Navigation Systems

Automated harvesting equipment requires fit-for-purpose mapping of their farm to work properly and efficiently. GPS mapping programs also have use describing soil levels and topology, which can be used to analyse crop yield. All of these must be designed and calibrated by professionals, and these GPS programs must have user-interfaces designed for them too.

Robotics Technicians

The work of a robotics technician mixes digital skills such as data backup, with electrical work like circuitry maintenance, and even mechanical work such as joint lubrication and battery replacements. It can be highly specialised work, with a wide array of responsibilities, but demand for these skills will continue to rise with the growing adoption of robotic technology.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning coordination

Automated learning systems are used to improve efficiency across all agricultural processes. These systems can provide real-time crop insights, detailing irrigation levels, necessary fertilisation, and sites for pesticide treatment. As the technology develops, its usage within the industry will only grow, and higher integration will allow for remote farming, automatic problem-solving, and more.

Remote systems monitoring

As monitoring systems cover water tanks, nitrogen levels, and sunlight, system monitoring becomes a larger part of the industry. This might mean outsourcing to a remote monitoring company, or having an onsite team keeping the various levels in check. After all, a sensor in your cistern could save a farmer an hour drive out to check on the cattle. On top of monitoring these systems, and programs that correlate and analyse these results to calculate improvements for the system.

Analytical Skills: Mining insight and improvements from data

Data separates the leaders from the laggards. With the right eye, and analysis techniques, you can spot issues before they arise, and make improvements ahead of the competition. Statistical analysis is another complex and specialised field. Under this umbrella term is all sorts of configuration and calculations of data. This includes specialities such as multivariate analysis, historical data analysis, concurrent, and meta analysis.

And on top of that people need to collect the data, collate it, and clean it. As AI and machine learning technologies develop, this speciality will become more accessible to the individual farm, and become a more common piece of the industry workforce. For an example of the benefits of data analysis within the agricultural industry, you need only to look at the work that the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry are doing.

Digital Literacy Skills: Communicating with systems and people digitally

Digital literacy refers to any number of skills, but the general idea is simply digital communication. That may be with your automated harvester, or with your overseas import clients. Organising payments systems, messaging systems, and creating networks for integration all fall under digital literacy. Whenever a new system piece of technology is onboarded, there will be some training needed to prepare your workforce for the implementation. That's digital literacy.

In Conclusion