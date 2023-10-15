In the lead up to National Ag Day on November 17, 2023, BASF has launched The Biggest AgriPhoto Competition, inviting farmers, families and agri-professionals to capture the big or small moments that make farming the biggest job on earth.
Acknowledging the important work that everyday Australians don't see, the competition drives community collaboration and celebrates the unsung heroes who dedicate themselves to their craft.
The photo competition will be launched on Monday, October 16, 2023 and closes Sunday, November 12, 2023.
Farmers, growers, their families and people who are outside of the agriculture industry are encouraged to capture in a photograph, those moments on the farm that celebrate the hard work of farmers and the enduring spirit of all in the industry.
"At BASF, farming is the biggest job on earth, made up of countless activities that everyday Australians don't see," said Gavin Jackson, Head of Agricultural Solutions in BASF in Australia and New Zealand.
"Share your special moment, big or small, that cumulatively makes farming the biggest job on earth.
"So we can share your pictures with the rest of Australia.
"We want to use the photographic talents of many to showcase the efforts of our farmers and all people in the agriculture community.
"This includes the early morning workday start, the long hours, the personal and family sacrifices, working in the paddocks and beyond, and family life.
"The Biggest AgriPhoto Competition is an opportunity to drive greater community collaboration while celebrating the unsung heroes who dedicate themselves to providing everyone in Australia with their daily fresh fruits, fibres and food," Mr Jackson said.
"Participants are encouraged to enter a photograph for a chance to win a $500 store voucher (GiftPay) and a framed photograph of their image."
Two winners will be announced each week via BASF Australia's social media channels.
"Each winner will also go in the running for the grand prize - a $2,500 store voucher (GiftPay) announced on National Ag Day, Friday, November 17," Mr Jackson said.
For more information about The Biggest AgriPhoto Competition (including terms and conditions), and the link for uploading photographs, visit online, crop-solutions.basf.com.au/AgriPhotoCompetition
