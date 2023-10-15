Farm Online
Home/Dairy/Dairy

Take a photo to celebrate farmers, growers and their families for National Ag Day

Jeanette Severs
By Jeanette Severs
Updated October 16 2023 - 4:41pm, first published October 15 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photographs should be uploaded through the link in the story. Picture supplied
Photographs should be uploaded through the link in the story. Picture supplied

In the lead up to National Ag Day on November 17, 2023, BASF has launched The Biggest AgriPhoto Competition, inviting farmers, families and agri-professionals to capture the big or small moments that make farming the biggest job on earth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanette Severs

Jeanette Severs

Journalist

I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

More from Australian Dairy Farmer News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.