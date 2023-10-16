Electricity is a major but unavoidable cost for dairy farms.
Dairy farmers are under pressure from the rising cost of electricity and concerns over energy security.
Real opportunities exist for dairy farmers to better control their energy costs and prepare for potential impacts on power supply, as well as increased competitiveness.
This would simultaneously reduce greenhouse gas emissions capture higher profits by smarter energy use.
The national average energy use on dairy farms is 48 kilowatt hours per kilolitre of milk.
The three main contributors to energy use within the dairy are milk cooling, hot water heating and milk harvesting, which is centred around milk pumps, vacuum pumps and air compressors that run stall gates.
Together - whether it's an automatic or conventional milking system - they account for about 80 per cent of dairy shed energy costs, with the remainder coming from other areas such as cleaning and effluent, stock and dairy water, feed and sheds and lighting.
An energy audit can help identify where electricity is used on a farm and help inform business decisions for farmers.
Often these decisions will be a combination of strategies and fall into three main areas for improvement: using less energy, increasing energy efficiency and getting the cheapest renewable source.
Using less energy
Reducing demand and waste through measures such as turning off what is not needed and when not in use is a simple start.
Often the dairy air compressor (used for milking) is left running all day and most air compressor systems have leaks, so turning them off minimises the run time and the amount of energy being wasted.
Finding and stopping those leaks - as well as other measures such as insulating pipes to stop heat gain, ensuring the right size vacuum pumps for dairy systems, and regular maintenance of equipment - can all add up for some sizable energy use savings.
"An energy assessment or audit will identify your energy use and any leaks," said Dairy Australia national climate and energy lead, Elissa McNamara.
"Ongoing monitoring and maintenance is crucial to keep your energy use and costs in check."
Increasing efficiency
Finding ways to better manage the main energy consumption areas in the dairy means looking for ways to maximise the operational efficiencies within the existing dairy system.
For example, a five-degree (Celsius) improvement in pre-cooling can provide an annual electricity saving of $1100 for a two million litres/year dairy.
This can also mean identifying if there is a better design of the dairy system to reduce demand.
Two simple actions that can improve dairy shed energy efficiency are insulating hot and cold pipes and regularly cleaning filters.
Exploring renewable energy
Where cost-effective, consider opportunities for use of renewables. This can be solar, wind, hydro or biogas.
"Getting everyone in the dairy to think about energy efficiency is important," Ms McNamara said.
"However, I urge farmers to do their homework before seeking quotes for any renewable projects."
The bottom line
Any individual action taken in isolation may not result in any major changes, but routinely done together they can result in some significant savings - more than $500 to several thousands of dollars each year.
Over several years, this payback is worth the regular maintenance.
The advice is simple: Keep a record of your energy use and the costs that go with it.
"If you're not paying attention to your excess energy usage, you are effectively throwing money down the drain," Ms McNamara said.
Dairy Australia has a range of resources and energy saving tips online; go to www. dairyaustralia.com.au/resource-repository/2023/08/14/energy-saving-tips
