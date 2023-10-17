The grazing for profit course you'll wish you did 20years ago

The 7-day Grazing for Profit school covers everything you need to know about the core principles behind running your agribusiness. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Resource Consulting Services



The Grazing for Profit schools may only run for seven days but the knowledge you will take home will last you and your family for generations.

It sounds quite the statement, but Resource Consulting Services chief of delivery David McLean understands how you are feeling; apprehensive and maybe a little hesitant about getting back into what sounds like a classroom environment.

You will be relieved to learn that Mr McLean was in your shoes and so were all of the current presenters who are now running the Grazing for Profit schools all across Australia.

The Grazing for Profit schools are practical in more ways than one.

Course presenters also practice what they preach, and have done so for over 30 years implementing their farm management knowledge and agribusiness principles on their own properties.

According to Mr McLean the Grazing for Profit school is the 'holy grail' of farm business management courses, not only is there nothing like it in Australia but the school also attracts people from all over the world.

"The school is like doing a three-year agricultural degree condensed into one week," Mr McLean said.

"For those who are apprehensive about getting back in a classroom environment, rest assured you will be pleasantly surprised by the course delivery style and methods, with plenty of opportunities to discuss the topics, work with other participants, get out into the paddock, kick the dirt and feel fully engaged in the learning," he said.

So don't stop here, become a past student just like over 8000 other graziers over the last 33 years, who were looking to refine their grazing management and agribusiness skills both out in the paddock and within the office walls.

Mr McLean said there are plenty of grazing families entering into their third generation of learning with RCS and the Grazing for Profit school.



Keeping the next generation just as progressive and informed as the one before and making for long-lasting agribusinesses.

"It is an investment into yourself, your business and for the next generation," Mr McLean said.

"We pride ourselves on being progressive and delivering a leading-edge course that is tailored to the specific participants in the room and the specific area they are operating in," he said.

The course work in a nutshell

The RCS presenters understand what it takes to engage a room full of people from the land, who are usually more at home out in the paddock. Picture supplied.

Mr McLean said the school looks at the four key pillars of people, land, production and business management.

It focuses on the key principles behind how to get the best out of the people involved; how to understand and manage your land health and ecosystem; how to understand the principles of production including plant production, livestock nutrition and reproduction; and also the principles of business management, understanding the financial and economic analysis aspects of your business.

"Most importantly we aim to understand the interconnectedness between all of those principles because managing an agribusiness would have to be one of the most complex business types you could choose to run in the world," Mr McLean said.

"It's like juggling 15 balls at once, so we need to know how all of our juggling balls are connected and how making one decision has a flow-on effect to other aspects of the business," he said.

"There is no one-way of doing things in agriculture, no recipes, so by understanding these principles our students can then take the knowledge away and work out how they want to adopt it into their own business," Mr McLean said.

The school provides a mixture of individual and group work with the opportunity to receive plenty of follow up support after the course completion, including online meetings, phone calls and farm visits.

Mr McLean said the most common reaction he gets back from students is that they wish they had done it 20 years ago.

"It's all about walking away with the knowledge and understanding of how to really make your business hum," Mr McLean said.

"We focus on the main leverage points in your particular business. We look at people, landscapes, production systems and business. Plus you will walk away with an action plan in place and any follow-up support you require from us," he said.

RCS has recently launched their 2024 Program, featuring courses across various locations in Australia.

To discover more, explore the Resource Consulting Services website and access detailed information about the school's diverse locations for the upcoming year. With a wide array of locations available, and flexible payment plans, you can conveniently tailor your attendance to accommodate your busy operational calendar.