Meat box subscription services that boomed during the pandemic have continued to flourish on the back of sustainability and animal welfare credentials but a consumer desire to see farmers treated fairly is also adding fuel to the trend.
In the red meat space, higher supermarket shelf prices in recent years have also meant the direct-to-consumer model can increasingly price match.
Successful online multispecies meat supplier ButcherCrowd, started by brothers Rob and Damien Moffatt whose family have beef properties in northern Queensland, has notched up year-on-year growth continually since being launched three years ago.
The brothers were airline pilots stood down during the pandemic.
The business, which has a distribution centre in Sydney and sources its beef director from farmers in Tasmania, sells 100 per cent grass-fed, humanely raised beef with no antibiotics or hormones. The claims are certified by globally-recognised programs.
Rob Moffatt said more and more consumers were wanting those credentials and were willing to pay a premium for them.
But they don't just want 'better for the environment and better for the animal', they also want 'better for the farmer', according to Mr Moffatt.
Fair compensation for farmers, particularly where they are investing in climate-positive practices and higher welfare standards, is one of the fastest-growing consumer demands, ButcherCrowd believes.
Indeed, many marketers have noted the current big difference between rock-bottom saleyard prices and still-high retail beef prices has raised consumer awareness of the cut other players in the supply chain take.
"Because we source directly from the farmer, alleviating all the middlemen and associated costs, both the farmer and the consumer benefit and that is very important to consumers," Rob Moffat said.
Everyday Australian farmers working tirelessly to keep food on the shelves became well recognised during the pandemic, ButcherCrowd say.
Free-range pasture-fed pork and chicken is also a large part of ButcherCrowd business and the small company has raised concerns around loose guidelines in Australia allowing marketers to advertise a product as humane or organic without the certification to back it.
The issue has been raised widely by organic food suppliers.
Demand for organic food skyrocketed during the pandemic. In the midst of lockdowns in 2020, organic food sales jumped more than 50 per cent above normal monthly trends.
Sales of organic meat in Australia have been dramatically increasing at an annualised rate of 12.4pc.
ButcherCrowd says that sadly, Australians who are taking steps to buy more ethically produced meats may not be having as positive an impact as they think.
The words 'free range' and 'organic' are commonplace on the supermarket shelves yet, in fact, these products may not be much better than their cheaper counterparts, it says.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.