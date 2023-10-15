Eastern Riverina performer with large scale 32,000 DSE capacity

Large scale eastern Riverina property Yambla Station is 2654 hectares (6559 acres) of well-balanced grazing and farming country.
On the market through Inglis Rural Property with a price expectations of $55 million-plus, the highly regarded and historic property is estimated to conservatively carry 30,000-32,000 dry sheep equivalents with the potential for further upside.
The versatile holding was purchased by the Satchell family in 1987 and is well suited to producing wool, prime lambs and cattle.
The property is well situated to the Hume Highway, and is located 54km north east of Albury/Wodonga, 100km south of Wagga Wagga, and 379km north east of Melbourne.
Yambla is currently operated as a wool and prime lamb enterprise running 9500 composite ewes.
There are also about 150 breeding cows and 250 backgrounders running on the property.
About 400ha (1000 acres) is currently cropped with 690ha (1700 acres) under permanent pastures.
The property has a 'fail-safe' water system including a network of 51 catchment dams, which are primarily spring fed.
There are also extensive double frontages to the permanent Daly, Yambla and Table Top creeks, which traverse the property.
Working improvements include a five stand shearing shed, two machinery sheds, two workshops, a hay shed and 420 tonnes of silo storage.
Yambla features an architecturally designed five bedroom homestead set in an elevated position overlooking the picturesque Holbrook valleys. There is also a four bedroom manager's residence.
Inglis Rural Property CEO Sam Triggs said Yambla Station represents significant scale in a reliable climate.
"Yambla is an excellent defensive asset due to its high rainfall and proximity to Albury and Melbourne," Mr Triggs said.
"The Satchell family has focused on increased productivity through water development, fencing, pasture improvement along with significant fertiliser application."
Contact Sam Triggs, 0410 683 891, or Liam Griffiths, 0427 474 900, Inglis Rural Property.
