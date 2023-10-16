Southern livestock crowns its champions

The Southern Australia Livestock Research Council has announced its 2023 award winners across the southern Australian livestock industries.
The awards were developed to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence in the contributions of individuals to research, development, extension, communication and practical application of innovation on farm, to improve the profitability, productivity and sustainability of the southern Australian red meat and livestock industries.
SALRC 2023 Award recipients are:
SALRC Chair Ian Rogan said there had been a strong response when the call for nominations were announced back in May this year.
Seth Cooper said he was humbled and grateful to have received the award.
"SALRC is instrumental providing region specific direction for research and development for the red meat industry, and ensures appropriate extension work leads to adoption of the outcomes." he said.
Associate professor Harrison said: "In many ways, this award evidences the beneficial impact of our work on the livestock sector. My team are lucky enough to work in a demand-driven way, where farmers and industry tell us what their problems are, and we co-design plausible solutions with them. We focus on the transdisciplinary effects potential farming systems solutions may have on productivity, profitability, environmental stewardship and social licence to operate, to ensure that beneficial impacts in one dimension are not maladaptive in another.
"Much of our current work focuses on helping producers reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve carbon storage in a profitable and sustainable way, from tools for improving carbon storage to new practices that reduce enteric methane emissions."
Ms Scammell said: "I'm honoured to be nominated and to win this award. I feel lucky to work in such a great industry with a diverse range of challenging and enjoyable work."
The awards were presented at the SALRC dinner on October 10 in Wagga Wagga.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.