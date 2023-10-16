Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

AWI reserves at a low after $17 million draw down

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
Updated October 17 2023 - 10:20am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Wool Innovation's expenditure exceeded its revenue over the past four financial years.
Australian Wool Innovation's expenditure exceeded its revenue over the past four financial years.

Australian Wool Innovation's expenditure has exceeded its revenue for the fourth year in a row, with the research and development body's reserves plummeting to the lowest level in a decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.