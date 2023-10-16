AWI reserves at a low after $17 million draw down

Australian Wool Innovation's expenditure has exceeded its revenue for the fourth year in a row, with the research and development body's reserves plummeting to the lowest level in a decade.
The figures are according to AWI's most recent annual report, which shows that about $17 million was drawn down from reserves to cover the company's costs.
Revenue for the year was $65.21 million, while expenditure was $82.1 million, higher than expenditure recorded in the three previous annual reports.
The report shows there is currently $83.81 in reserves, dropping from $100.7 million the previous year.
Expenditure for the current financial year is also forecast to exceed revenue by more than $10 million.
In the chairman's report, AWI chairman Jock Laurie took aim at the reduction of the wool levy from 2 per cent to 1.5 per cent following WoolPoll 2018 as the main reason the "the company's once healthy financial reserves have fallen by about a third".
"We realise that this level of expenditure cannot go on; during the next couple of years, we will have to make tough decisions to cut expenditure in some key projects," he said.
"Despite the company's decreasing revenue and the challenging global economic conditions that our markets have faced during the past year, AWI's three-year Strategic Plan for 2022/23 to 2024/25 remains very relevant and robust."
Wool harvesting workforce challenges took a large share of the $8.3 million put towards sheep production projects this year, with close to $3 million spent on shearer and wool handler training, while another $1.4 million was divided between projects relating to flystrike.
In the CEO's report John Roberts said attracting and retaining wool harvesting staff in the industry remained the company's number one priority.
"As well as putting extra resources into the training of shearers and wool handlers, AWI continues to look at technology-based opportunities - such as biological wool harvesting to novel sheep delivery systems - to make it easier and more efficient to harvest wool," he said.
Costs for marketing ran to close to $27 million across 24 different projects.
That included around $8.5 million for China-specific marketing programs, $4.3 million for the International Woolmark Prize and $2.3 million for a partnership with the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team for the 2024 America's Cup.
The number of AWI levy holders has been on the decline, falling to 62,077 from 66, 610 for the 2021-2022 financial year and 76,031 the previous year.
Board directors received $732,520 in remuneration between them, $189,627 of that going to Mr Laurie.
Another 12 key management personnel, including former CEO turned Europe-based chief marketing and innovation officer Stuart McCullough, earned more than $3.1 million between them, with individual remuneration details not disclosed.
The annual report also tips that given the overall global economic picture and ongoing conflict in Ukraine, it was likely that wool's main retail markets would remain "relatively stagnant during 2023/2024".
The federal government's proposed phase out of live sheep exports and the likelihood of an El Nino weather pattern are also cited as issues that could have a negative impact on the company's revenue over the coming year.
