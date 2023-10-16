Kulla is a 3785 hectare (9351 acre) buffel grass property in the prime Comet-Blackwater-Rolleston triangle, which is widely regarded as some of the best cattle country on Queensland's Central Highlands.
Offered as part of a family succession plan by Andrew Rowlands, Humboldt, Comet, the freehold property is ideally suited to both backgrounding, fattening and breeding.
Kulla comprises of predominately mixed brigalow scrub country and is covered by a very favourable vegetation map.
There is 2700ha that has been developed and has a profuse coverage of buffel pasture, 550ha of partially developed open mountain coolibah country with a strong buffel presence, and 330ha of open black soil downs with scattered mountain coolabah and bloodwood.
There are also 204ha of steeply sloping lancewood forest ridges, which mainly form the northern boundary as well as a small ridge in the centre of the block.
An area of about 900ha of the developed country has some brigalow regrowth.
About 344ha has been pelleted in the past 18 months.
The property is divided into 13 main paddocks plus holding paddocks.
The 250 head capacity cattle yards have an eight-way draft, race, crush with a head bail and scales, a steel loading facility, and a concreted calf race with a cradle.
Water is sourced mainly from an equipped bore that supplies tanks and a reticulated system including about 20 troughs.
There is also a well, two dams, and temporary holes in Shotover Creek after seasonal flows.
Improvements include a recently renovated three bedroom homestead that was built in about 1960, a 54 square metre machinery shed with a concrete floor, and a second small shed.
About 500 Charbray-cross breeders with some 300 calves at foot would be available to the purchaser by negotiation.
Kulla will be auctioned by RBV Rural in Emerald on November 17.
Contact Terry Ray, 0427 821 177, Bryton Virgo, 0477 318 224, Matt Beard, 0428 765 687, and Tony Prentice, 0417 709 778, RBV Rural.
