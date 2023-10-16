Pulse Australia and Grains Australia have officially completed a merger of core Pulse Australia operations into Grains Australia, the recently created industry good body.
The merger is effected by the transfer of Pulse Australia functions to Grains Australia, which will take responsibility for pulse technical functions associated with trade and market access, pulse varietal classification and market insights and education on behalf of the Australian pulse industry.
Grains Australia, an initiative of the Grains Research & Development Corporation (GRDC), is responsible for industry services and functions that improve the industry's competitiveness and profitability.
Grains Australia has already formed a Pulse Council to provide strategic advice to the Grains Australia Board on pulse industry matters, with panellists announced earlier in the year.
It is one of four Grains Australia Commodity Councils, along with a Grains Australia Grains Market Access Council.
Pulse Australia chair Georgie Aley said that as a peak industry body, Pulse Australia has represented Australian pulse industry sector members for nearly 30 years and overseen a period of rapid growth in the industry.
She said the merger represented a natural and sensible evolution for her organisation.
"Pulse Australia has acted as a catalyst for the development of the Australian pulse industry, with Australian pulse growers producing about 4 million tonnes of pulses annually, double that of 10 years ago," Ms Aley said.
"Grains Australia is better resourced, funded and connected with Government and industry and is able to leverage the weight of the full grains industry in delivering required outcomes for the pulse industry," she said.
Grains Australia chair Terry Enright said the merger represented another milestone for Grains Australia in delivering value for Australian grain growers.
"As a former pulse grower and former chair of the GRDC, I am acutely aware of the importance of this sector and the opportunities it holds for the future," Mr Enright said.
"Grains Australia is well-positioned to lead the delivery of critical services and functions for the Australian grains industry into the future, with pulses playing a critical role in farming systems as well as pioneering export markets such as India, Bangladesh and Pakistan," he said.
"With investment support from the GRDC, Grains Australia is successfully delivering impact to the Australian grains industry and supporting its competitiveness and profitability."
While Grains Australia will now be responsible for most technical functions previously undertaken by Pulse Australia, various permits for chemical use (that were held by Pulse Australia with the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority) will be managed by Grain Producers Australia while pulse trading standards will be managed by Grain Trade Australia.
