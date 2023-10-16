The past few years of dramatic global supply chain bottlenecks and cost blowouts have convinced farm services business, Elders, to take a strategic step into chemical manufacturing and research.
Elders has bought Melbourne-based formulation business, Eureka, to help shore up its farm chemical product supplies and identify fresh opportunities in its crop protection marketplace.
The acquisition is a notable direction shift for the agribusiness, given it spent much of the past decade cutting ties with capital-heavy operations.
Weighed down by crippling debt after the global financial crisis, Elders quit its stake in meat processing, banking and a host of non-agricultural operations and by 2016 was exiting its live export shipping business and a restaurant meat service venture in China because of the capital inefficiencies involved.
More recently a "capital light" strategy saw the big farm supplies player trim stock inventory volumes held at branches as it upgraded its warehouse and product distribution efficiencies to the bush.
However, the opportunity to better control the reliability and flexibility of key crop input supplies, and plan ahead to develop specific high value chemicals, has lured Elders back to the coalface.
"The upheaval to supply chains during the COVID pandemic gave the sector a greater awareness of how supply chain disruptions can affect operations in Australia," said managing director, Mark Allison.
"This acquisition will help ensure the resilience of our supply chains in key products and ensure continuity of supply."
The move was likely to be the first step towards more processing and supply chain security initiatives.
Elders first considered its options with Eureka about two years ago, and is understood to be accumulating a pipeline of other similar potential investment projects.
Its Eureka investment involves two factories which blend and formulate concentrated chemical lines to make up to 2500 tonnes of commercial herbicide, pesticide and fungicide products a year.
Eureka services a broad range of broadacre, horticultural, recreational turf, municipal, and household consumer markets.
The formulation firm already produces some lines for Elders' own house brand, Titan, and will expand that throughput in the year ahead.
It has a history of toll production work and designing chemical products for local and internationally-owned agricultural chemical names.
Importantly, Elders' new business arm has a well established research and development team preparing formulations for specialist uses under Australian conditions and regulatory requirements.
Since the business began as Eureka AgResearch in 1999, it has developed more than 600 commercial products with its customers.
Product research has included finding novel processes for chemical applied from aircraft, and methods to stabilise high loaded liquids and ultra-low concentration suspensions for the home garden market.
It also makes plant growth regulators, termite, ant and cockroach bait products, and organic-based foliar bio-stimulants for horticulture.
Initially Eureka focused on developing formulations to meet specific Australian crop protection needs for local and overseas firms, but by 2006 was also manufacturing some of those lines under contract.
Rather than compete on price or do the same thing as all the others, we must make sure we develop something much better for the job.- Anthony Flynn, Eureka co-founder
Co-founder, Anthony Flynn, said while Eureka did not process big volumes of lower priced crop protection lines like many local or overseas toll manufacturers, it had a solid foothold at the other end of the market.
It operated as a bespoke producer, modifying existing patented and off-patent products for particular market needs, including examining chemicals coming off patent to explore how they could be made more effective.
"We have a company philosophy that Australia has to make products for itself," said Mr Flynn, who began his career as a research agronomist with Victoria's agriculture department.
"That means, rather than compete on price or do the same thing as all the others, we must make sure we develop something much better for the job."
He said it was refreshing to observe how Elders was thinking well ahead about what it could achieve, "looking to clever products, as well as selling cheaper chemical".
Eureka owns six Australian product patents, 11 patents in overseas jurisdictions, 89 non-protected data packages for agricultural products and 12 Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority registrations.
However, it does not commercialise agchem products under its own brand.
Mr Flynn said Australia's tough regulatory controls meant product developers had to think harder about what would be effective and acceptable to farmers and government regulators.
"We've worked with the APVMA long enough to understand what the regulator may be thinking or expecting," he said.
"That may mean we can plan ahead to find an alternative because we anticipate an existing chemical product could be restricted or banned in future years."
Eureka employs up to 50 staff, depending on seasonal peak demand, many of whom are involved in product development.
The Elders takeover - for a so-far undisclosed sum, to be paid over two years - commenced at the start of October.
The existing team, including Mr Flynn and his co-founder and formulation chemist, Philip Pentland, remain with the company under its new owner.
Eureka will continue toll processing services for its diverse agricultural and household chemical customer base, which has represented about 95 per cent of industry players in Australia during the past 17 years.
