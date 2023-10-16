Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Elders buys ag chemical maker Eureka to fix supply setbacks

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated October 17 2023 - 8:37am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Since it began as Eureka AgResearch in 1999, the Eureka company has developed more than 600 commercial products with chemical companies it also makes crop protection products for. Photo supplied.
Since it began as Eureka AgResearch in 1999, the Eureka company has developed more than 600 commercial products with chemical companies it also makes crop protection products for. Photo supplied.

The past few years of dramatic global supply chain bottlenecks and cost blowouts have convinced farm services business, Elders, to take a strategic step into chemical manufacturing and research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.