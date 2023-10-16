Farm Online
Quality Upper Hunter aggregation offers mixed farming potential

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 17 2023 - 10:00am
Summer Hill and Rosedale is a riverfront grazing aggregation with an enormous potential to be developed for mixed farming. Picture supplied
Summer Hill and Rosedale is a 3313 hectare (8186 acre) riverfront grazing aggregation with an enormous potential to be developed for mixed farming.

