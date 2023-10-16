Quality Upper Hunter aggregation offers mixed farming potential

Summer Hill and Rosedale is a 3313 hectare (8186 acre) riverfront grazing aggregation with an enormous potential to be developed for mixed farming.
Located in NSW's Upper Hunter region, the properties offered by Tony Richardson are situated 32km south of Cassilis, 71km west of Merriwa, and 70km north east of Mudgee and will be auctioned in Sydney on November 3.
Summer Hill and Rosedale is described as having about 2104ha (5200 acres) of arable country.
As a mixed farming enterprise, crops including wheat, barley, sorghum, oats and canola could be grown in addition to running cattle and sheep.
The country runs from the Munmurra River to gently undulating grazing country with select tree coverage to more open farming areas that graduate Summer Hill.
Soils vary from heavy basalts to lighter basalts with sections of lighter sandy loams.
Pastures include native species in addition to rye grasses and clovers.
Timbers consist of mainly box, ironbark, gums, sheoaks and kurrajongs.
Summer Hill and Rosedale are also very well watered by the Munmurra River, spring fed dams, and a very well designed reticulated water system for livestock.
Structural improvements on Summer Hill include an original six bedroom farm homestead, a five stand shearing shed, five grain silos, two four-bay machinery sheds, and a set of steel and timber cattle yards.
Rosedale has a comfortable three-bedroom home, a new machinery shed with a work space, six grain silos, a hay shed, and a new set of steel yards that can handle up to 1000 head of cattle.
Contact Hamish Firth, 0499 881 585, Ray White, or Chris Malone, 0401 968 447, Elders.
