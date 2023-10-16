SCIENCE is serving up a swag of ways to reduce methane emissions in cattle, from supplements that take direct action on methanogens to inhibitors which act on the feed source of methane in the rumen.
Underlying all the innovation is the understanding that solutions must have productivity benefits to drive uptake on farms.
Now researchers are working on ways to redirect excess hydrogen created in the fermentation process away from methane and towards more productive end products.
It could be the ultimate missing link that drives widespread change: the pathway to enabling cows to turn methane into a productive benefit that improves growth.
Animal sciences people from the University of Illinois in the United States have launched a massive three-year, $3.2 million project with six research hubs around the world involving both dairy and beef cattle.
They are working on the fact that a key step in the fermentation process is the regeneration of a high-energy carrier molecule known as NADH.
For microbes to keep producing energy during glycolysis, NADH has to dump its hydrogen and wait for a recycled one to take its place from the breakdown of carbohydrates and other fermentable organic matter provided in the diet, the researchers explained.
Normally, the excess hydrogen is used to convert carbon dioxide to methane, a molecule comprised of one carbon and four hydrogen atoms.
However, the research team thinks there may be ways to redirect the excess hydrogens.
"In anaerobic fermentation in the rumen, you have to have some way of recycling hydrogen through the conversion of NADH to NAD. In that process, most of the excess hydrogen goes towards methane. If you shut down methane production, hydrogen builds up and inhibits glycolysis," said project leader Rod Mackie, a professor in the university's Department of Animal Sciences.
What the researchers want to create instead is other products, such as propionate and butyrate, which are reduced fatty acids that serve as the primary energy source for all ruminants.
Illinois animal sciences professor Josh McCann said there were a lot of groups working on inhibiting methane directly using dietary additives.
"Our focus is trying to figure out how we actually make it work in an animal and make it more energetically feasible. That's really been the missing piece," he said.
"If cows can't metabolise the excess hydrogens for productive benefit there will continue to be limited adoption of methane reduction strategies or additives. There's no economic incentive."
Australian livestock's methane reduction efforts have long been lauded as being ahead of the pack, with Meat & Livestock Australia's target of being carbon neutral by 2030 considered trail blazing.
MLA's Margaret Jewell said there were many practices happening in the northern beef industry that were resulting in lower methane emissions intensity, such as phosphorus supplementation.
"And the live export market been a game changer in this space," she said.
"By having animals moving off paddocks so much earlier, that comes off our methane account," she said.
Agriculture education and research consultant Dr Alan Bell said producers across the country, in both dairy and beef, were asking how and what mitigation strategies to implement.
In many cases, the commercial methane-reduction products on offer so far came at a cost and the signals were not there yet for producers to spend, he said.
His advice: Know your numbers. Define your carbon footprint.
Those are the first steps, he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.