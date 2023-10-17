Women's massive contribution to the grains industry has been recognised by peak body GrainGrowers in line with the United Nations' International Day of Rural Women on Sunday (October 15).
GrainGrowers chief executive Shona Gawel said women in the Australian grains industry had a proud record of achievement within the sector and added she was pleased to see a growing number of women taking up leading positions at a local, state and national level.
Ms Gawel said across senior management and at the national policy group and board level, GrainGrowers actively encouraged diversity and inclusion.
"It is all about bringing together the best possible talent, and I am pleased to say that women are strongly represented, harnessing a strong voice for the grain growing sector," she said.
Ms Gawel said she was delighted to see the results of a recent Westpac study which showed women were flooding into the industry.
The study highlighted a 42 per cent increase over the past 17 years in females aged 25-34 working in the farm sector.
Women aged 25-29 in the farm sector now represent nearly half of the degree-qualified workers in this age bracket, with numbers with Certificate 3 and 4 trade qualifications also increasing, highlighting additional responsibilities and contributions to farming operations.
"On International Rural Women's Day, the report is a great reminder of the ever-developing roles played by women in the agriculture sector and highlights the need to continually encourage female participation in the sector."
GrainGrowers board member Julia Hausler said according to the UN, females make up 43pc of the global agricultural workforce and called for more to be done to get more females in position of leadership within the industry.
"Investing in female agricultural leadership will be crucial to ensure sustainable agriculture will exist to support future global food security," she said.
Sally Poole is a digital agronomist who has participated in the Australian Grain Leaders program.
She said she wanted to see more women in ag.
"It's important that we focus on cultivating equality and diversity in the grains industry to encourage new and diverse opinions, ideas, and ways of thinking," she said.
"That's how we will develop innovative and sustainable solutions to the challenges we are facing."
Ms Gawel pointed to the success of programs such as the Australian Grain Leaders Program, OnBoard and Grains 100 in encouraging and nurturing female participation across the organisation.
"As an industry body, GrainGrowers is looking to lead the way, eradicating unconscious bias and sexism across its activities and actively reducing barriers that potentially prevent women from embracing more active involvement."
