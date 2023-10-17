Farm Online
Ferrero's Riverina aggregation on market with $80m-plus price tag

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
October 17 2023 - 3:00pm
A major NSW Riverina farming aggregation with 11,361 megalitres of water entitlements is expected to attract offers of more than $80 million. Picture supplied
Italian confectionery company Ferrero is set to offload its major NSW Riverina aggregation Dellapool, which is being offered with 11,361 megalitres of ground water and surface water entitlements.

