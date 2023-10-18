A highly productive beef farm for sale near Kilmore is expected to attract offers of more than $5 million.
At that suggested price, the 197 hectare (487 acre) property adjacent the Macedon Ranges would make more than $10,000 per acre.
Close to Kilmore and Wallan, Lachlan Downs is about 50km as the crow flies from Melbourne and inside the booming northern growth corridor.
Colliers' Agribusiness' James Beer said the farm was currently utilised for beef production and is nestled within a region synonymous with high-quality produce across several agricultural commodities, including grazing, cropping, viticulture, and equine.
The property benefits from improved pastures, quality fencing infrastructure, a gravel laneway system, established shelterbelts, and stock water access in each paddock.
With good soil types and topography, Lachlan Downs also enjoys reliable annual rainfall of about 738mm.
It also has a renovated four-bedroom homestead, cottage, multiple machinery sheds, three-stand shearing shed, undercover cattle yards and a back-up diesel generator.
Colliers' Thomas Quinn said Lachlan Downs had historically carried about 150 breeding cows, with a laneway system connecting all 25 paddocks, providing an average of 600 to 900 bales of hay and silage produced each year.
Stock water is supplied from 16 storage dams.
"The property is sown down to various improved pastures, including ryegrass, phalaris, cocksfoot and fescue, with high-quality pasture management and fertiliser application over recent years."
Lachlan Downs is being offered for sale by expressions of interest closing November 16.
For more information contact James Beer on 0416 859565 and Thomas Quinn on 0429 822228.
