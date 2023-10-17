New Inspector-General of Live Animal Exports appointed

The federal government has appointed a new interim Inspector-General of Live Animal Exports (IGLAE).
Dr Mike Bond has been appointed as the interim Inspector-General of Live Animal Exports (IGLAE).
Mike Bond will steer the office in an interim capacity, as the government continues to set up a new, broader role of an Inspector-General of Animal Welfare and Live Animal Exports, which will expand the current office of the IGLAE.
Dr Bond will act in the IGLAE position until August 2024, or the appointment of the new Inspector-General of Animal Welfare and Live Animal Exports.
The main function of the IGLAE is to independently audit and review the performance of functions and exercise of powers by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry in regulating livestock exports under the Export Control Act 2020 and the Export Control (Animals) Rules 2021.
Dr Bond has governance and regulatory experience going back 50 years, serving as the Interim Inspector-General of Biosecurity and previously working in roles involving animal welfare.
He's been responsible for reviewing livestock exports, environmental protection and quarantine.
Dr Bond comes to this office after Ross Carter retired from the role in April this year.
