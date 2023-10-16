Nominations open for north and south Cattle Australia directorship

Cattle Australia is seeking nominations from eligible people to stand for the two directorships - one in each of the northern and southern regions - that are up for rotation.
The term is for three years and existing directors may apply for a second term.
As the nationally elected grower representative body for the Australian beef production sector, Cattle Australia is on the front line of advocacy and policy setting to assist the sector to be resilient, sustainable and profitable.
In a period of great change and challenge for the industry in areas such as climate measures, bio-security threats, industry levies and global market access, participation on the front line will be both challenging and rewarding, the organisation's leaders say.
The new directors will join with six other passionate industry professionals with broad experience and a wide and diverse skill set to help the industry prosper.
Additionally, directors will gain access to CA's highly engaged and experienced staff to assist in their industry advocacy and policy preparation and knowledge.
Why you should nominate:
To nominate, refer to the Cattle Australia website.
Nominations close Wednesday October 18, with the successful candidates to take up their positions immediately following the November 17 2023 AGM to be held in Albury NSW.
