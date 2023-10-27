Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

AWI board candidate Emma Weston has people driven out of sheep industry at front of mind

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
October 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Weston is one of five candidates seeking election to the Australian Wool Innovation board.
Emma Weston is one of five candidates seeking election to the Australian Wool Innovation board.

Australian Wool Innovation candidate Emma Weston wants to stop passionate woolgrowers from being driven out of the industry due to financial concerns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.