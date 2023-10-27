Australian Wool Innovation candidate Emma Weston wants to stop passionate woolgrowers from being driven out of the industry due to financial concerns.
Identified during AWI's board nomination candidate during a headhunt for candidates with pecific skills in digitisation, supply chain, governance and international exposure, Ms Weston is the co-founder and CEO of grain supply chain and inventory management platform AgriDigital.
Ms Weston said most of her career has been in the Australian grain sector so she has a lot to learn about the wool industry, the challenges and opportunities for producers, and the ongoing optimisation of the supply chain.
"However, my connections to the wool industry actually go back across generations with my maternal grandmother growing up on a sheep and wheat property in Western Australia that was in her family for many years; and more recently my husband's family farm in New South Wales which used to include wool production," she said.
"My husband's family, like many other farming families, left the wool industry many years ago now to focus on more profitable broadacre crops.
"I still have many friends and colleagues who farm sheep; but my only direct family connection is now with an uncle and aunt who are breeding fine wool merinos in Western Australia.
"So connections abound; but what resonates for me is that many of these connections have had to leave the industry, often not by choice, because they could not earn the required returns to ensure profitability year in, year out.
"This is where my passion originates and where I would like to be able to have an impact as an AWI director to apply my commercial and technology expertise in service of the industry and its participants."
Ms Weston said her career in agribusiness, digital technology and supply chains would allow her to combine commercial intelligence with proven governance experience to serve the wool industry.
"I have the benefit of both being deep in agriculture and able to apply a newcomer's perspective to the wool industry," she said.
"I have contributed broadly to the technology and start up sectors in Australia and overseas and I am passionate about combining my professional expertise with community contribution and my personal life as a farmer, living in the central west of New South Wales.
"I look forward to bringing a spirit of innovation, the lessons from successful research & development commercialisation and insights from other agri-sectors to the AWI board."
Ms Weston said big issues facing the industry include the impact and demands of climate change, animal health and welfare, and connecting consumers with their fibre.
"But the economics of the industry itself is my biggest concern given current prices, access to workers and export dependancies," she said.
"AWI's mandate is to make strategic investments that enhance profitability and international competitiveness of the wool industry at the same time as supporting its sustainability.
"I will be looking at ways in which I can help navigate and balance the challenges of strategic investments that can address short-medium term challenges whilst at the same seizing on longer term opportunities."
Ms Weston said if voted onto the board, she would be focused on how existing AWI investments deliver against priority areas.
"Understanding the balance of investment right now in terms of goals, investment horizons, size and scope of investment, progressive deliverables and confidence in achieving the desired outcome is crucial no matter which priority area is being addressed," she said.
"If successfully elected, and as a skills-based nominee, I aim to have an impact in how AWI can better understand, invest in, deploy and share knowledge in respect of digital and critical emerging technologies to deliver positive outcomes for the industry.
"Capability building is crucial to get the most from any investment that may be made in these areas, and needs to be done as part of a well understood and cross-industry supported change management process to be successful."
Looking to the long-term future, Ms Weston said she would like to see wool as a preferred choice fibre across multiple industries with proven sustainability credentials, as well as having a wool industry committed to innovation and diverse technologies to enhance profitable outcomes for stakeholders.
This story is part of a series of AWI board candidate profiles being published in the lead up to the election on November 17.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.