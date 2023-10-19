Farm Online
Home/Weather

Major models indicate a return to more average temperature and rainfall patterns before next winter

By Don White, Weatherwatch
October 20 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weather expected to return to 'normal' by winter
Weather expected to return to 'normal' by winter

Hot weather has started earlier than usual this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.