High Court grants special leave to appeal shattercane decision

Australia's High Court has granted special leave for farmers to appeal a decision involving the alleged contamination of sorghum with seed from shattercane.
The ruling by High Court Chief Justice Susan Kiefel on October 13 follows an earlier decision by the Court of Appeal of the Queensland Supreme Court in favour of sorghum seed supplier Advanta Seeds in February.
Shattercane is described as an "off-type" of sorghum. Growers argue shattercane outcompetes growing sorghum and as a grass similar to sorghum, was impossible to control in growing crops.
As the name suggests, the seed heads on shattercane do not retain their seeds on maturity, allowing them to naturally drop to the ground. The seeds are also said to have an extended dormancy period.
Creevey Horrell Lawyers principal Dan Creevey said the appeal was based on three grounds.
These included the Court of Appeal had erred in failing to find Advanta owed a duty of care to the applicant farmers as end users of its MR43 seed product, sold to them through distributors, he said.
"We submit Advanta failed to take reasonable care to avoid the risk that such end users who used the product as intended on their land for sorghum farming would sustain economic losses by reason of hidden defects in those goods," Mr Creevey said.
"The Court of Appeal also erred on the question of whether Advanta owed such a duty of care as manufacturer to the applicant farmers, in finding the presence of a disclaimer of liability on the product packaging for the MR43 seed product negated any assumption of responsibility by Advanta so as to preclude the duty of care on the part of the manufacturer arising."
"It is our position that disclaimer should not operate to allow Advanta to avoid responsibility for the contamination."
Advanta Seeds issued a statement acknowledging the High Court decision by the High Court to hear an appeal in the long running class action Mallonland Pty Ltd and ME&JL Nitschke Pty Ltd v Advanta Seeds Pty Ltd.
"Throughout this case, and indeed over our entire history, Advanta Seeds has worked closely with growers to support improved crop productivity and profitability," the statement reads.
"Advanta Seeds began in Central Queensland more than 60 years ago and we're extremely proud of the contribution we've made to farming right across Australia.
"We are committed to continued innovation and investment in our ever-evolving agricultural industry; to develop new varieties and technologies which assist those hardworking farming businesses who are the backbone of Australia's agricultural sector.
"We respect the High Court's grant of leave and as the appeal is now before the High Court, we will not be making any further comment regarding the case at this time."
Mr Creevey said the affected farmers were also seeking that Advanta pay the applicant's costs of the appeal and the trial.
Advanta supplies about 70-80 per cent of the sorghum seed planted in Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.