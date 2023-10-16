Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Aussie giant United Malt takeover sealed; share price peaks

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated October 17 2023 - 9:58am, first published 9:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malt barley processing at one of United Malt Group's Barrett Burston plants in Australia. Photo supplied.
Malt barley processing at one of United Malt Group's Barrett Burston plants in Australia. Photo supplied.

Australia's home-grown malting multinational has started the week with an all-time share price high of $4.97, just as its shares are about to stop trading on the Australian Securities Exchange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.