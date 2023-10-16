Australia's home-grown malting multinational has started the week with an all-time share price high of $4.97, just as its shares are about to stop trading on the Australian Securities Exchange.
United Malt Group shareholders have voted by a majority of 98.7 per cent to accept a $1.5 billion offer from France's Malteries Soufflet to buy the former GrainCorp malting business.
United Malt's Australian operations trade as Barrett Burston Malting, with plants in Brisbane, Perth and Geelong producing about 250,000 tonnes of malt for local breweries and distilleries.
It also owns Cryer Malt's five brewing ingredients distribution hubs in Australia and New Zealand, Bairds Malt in Britain, and in North America the Great Western Malting and Canada Malting groups and Country Malt distribution centres.
United ranks as the world's fourth largest maltster, while Malteries Soufflet is on a mission to become the biggest in the global malt business under the umbrella of its giant French parent, the InVivo agribusiness co-operative.
InVivo only acquired Malteries two years ago with help from US private equity giant, KKR, and France's Credit Agricole bank, and has been on an expansion push ever since.
The French will pay $5 each for United Malt's shares.
An independent valuation by risk and financial advisory firm, Kroll Australia, estimated United Malt's global business to be fair value at a share price anywhere between $4.28 and $5.17.
The 700 shareholders holding 174 million shares who agreed to the sale were opposed by a core of 118 dissenters (with just 1.3m shares) who resisted the board's recommendation to sell when United Malt Group's scheme of arrangement meeting was held last week.
The meeting coincided with the Foreign Investment Review Board granting its consent to the deal going ahead.
Approval has also come from local and overseas competition regulators including authorities in Britain, the US, Canada, and most recently, last minute clearance from the Ukrainian government's antitrust office.
On Monday the Federal Court of Australia approved the acquisition of all United Malt shares by Malteries Soufflet, confirming the shares would not open to trade on the ASX on October 18.
The new owner officially takes control on November 15.
Its French parent, InVivo Group, hope to use United Malt to make greater inroads into the Chinese and Oceania brewing markets.
Investment analysts observed United's strong business in the craft brewing market, including its Cryer and Country Malt distribution assets, were also proven growth opportunities for the new owner.
They have also noted United's global malthouse, grain elevator and distribution assets, including its recently significant UK plant upgrades, technically made the business much more valuable than the $1.5b being paid.
However, chairman, Graham Bradley, said no superior bid had been received since InVivo began showing an interest early this year, or after it's subsidiary officially began examining United Malt's books in April and made its $5 a share offer in July.
"The board did consider potential control transactions with third parties other than Malteries Soufflet and alternative options for United's business to deliver value to shareholders," he told the shareholder meeting.
"These included continuing to implement United Malt's strategy and deliver on growth opportunities as a stand-alone ASX-listed company."
However, directors eventually unanimously concluded the benefits of the scheme of arrangement with Malteries Soufflet outweighed potential disadvantages and selling was the most attractive option.
The bid price was well above the first indicative price around $4.15/share pitched discreetly by the French, and about 45 per cent higher than United's share price when the bid intentions eventually became public in late March.
Massive interruptions to brewers' markets during the COVID pandemic and a spike in barley costs caused by drought in Canada have left United Malt's share price struggling almost from the time the once high performing GrainCorp division was spun off as a stand alone business in early 2020.
It listed on the ASX at $4.10, peaked near $4.90 a few weeks later and then began drifting lower, eventually falling to $2.80 a year ago before a summer rally towards $3.75 prompted InVivo to make its move.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.