Growers urged to have a say in the price they get for their grain

Headers are rolling in earnest in some parts of Australia, while other areas were green enough to benefit from rain in the last two weeks.
The onset of harvest is impacting Australian grain markets. Buyers are generally taking a conservative approach to grain accumulation as they monitor harvest progress and grower behaviour.
Growers are busy making sure their harvest operation runs as smoothly as possible or getting ready for harvest.
It can be a stressful time for growers with harvest requiring a heightened level of focused effort, while many growers also require an injection of cash flow through the same period.
Often this means grain selling decisions are made while on the header, truck, chaser bin, or in between giving instructions to your workforce, whilst dealing with erratic phone reception.
It can make the grain selling process frustrating during harvest, which often results in growers accepting the price being bid on cash boards at the local delivery site on the day.
This behaviour can result in harvest price pressure, where grain prices reduce during harvest.
As more grain becomes available, more growers try to sell into bids advertised by buyers as their crop comes off, and effectively pressure prices down.
But there are two sides to every market, a 'bid' and an 'offer', and growers can offer their grain for sale at the price they want and show all buyers those prices.
By doing this, growers may help to avoid harvest price pressure.
This is the purpose of Clear Grain Exchange (for warehoused grain) and igrain (for grain stored on farm), to provide growers an efficient and secure way to offer grain for sale at their price to all buyers, rather than relying on just 'bids' for price discovery.
For growers not yet harvesting but looking to secure prices for some of their grain, they can offer grain for sale for delivery in future months such as November, December and January.
Australian grain remains in demand as it is competitive into offshore markets, and international prices of physical grain appear to be relatively stable and holding at the moment.
But offshore buyers will also be watching the behaviour of Australian growers to see if prices are pushed lower.
Northeastern Australia should continue to trade above export parity to attract grain to the region given the shortage there.
Growers have a say in what price they get for their grain.
They can be active in offering grain for sale to show buyers what they want and in doing so make the selling process easier and encourage more buyers to try and buy their grain.
