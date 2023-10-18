The demand for lamb in the United States continues to grow. The US domestic lamb industry, however, continues to lose market share despite that growth.
Recent cries from the sector that it needs the US Government to limit imports of Australian and New Zealand lamb into the country because the local industry cannot compete, is more a reflection of long term flaws in US Government policies towards the sector than the fault of import suppliers like Australia.
Anti-dumping cases require proof that imports are entering the US at a price that is lower than in the foreign importing market. Being in relative terms an inefficent producer should not by itself be a good enough excuse to impose restrictions on others.
The modern international marketplace for sheepmeat has long recognised that it is very difficult to cut and market a full lamb carcase in one market, with all its diverse parts, and be competitive without quota and tariffs as protection.
The ability three decades ago to move away from marketing full carcases to marketing vacuum packed primals provided the opportunity for sheepmeat processors globally to adopt a far more diverse production and export strategy that allowed them to better maximise returns for all parts of the carcase.
Australia and NZ embraced the approach.
Lack of a viable export market strategy for the US lamb industry has meant they look to load up a lot of the value of the carcase onto a few cuts such as loins but then are unable to carry that value in the US consumer market in the face of more efficient competitors.
The Australian pork industry would understand that only too well given there was a similar impact on them when US pork imports into Australia began in earnest 20 years ago.
I hope our negotiators don't forget that if this lamb issue ever gains any traction.
As Australia has become a global marketer of primals and sub primals it has been able to market cuts like loins in the US at prices under traditional US levels - hence the charge sometimes of dumping from some in the US.
Australia and NZ both seek to maximise their return on a global basis, marketing the many parts of the lamb carcase to over 20 or 30 countries where they can extract the best return.
The US sheep industry has found itself exposed to the international marketplace as a result of US trade liberalisation policies but found it difficult to compete in that tariff and quota-free environment.
Until Australian and NZ lamb suppliers came along in the late 1970s, a couple of generations of US consumers had forgotten about sheepmeat as part of their everyday diet. This was especially the case with the ready availability of other animal proteins like beef and pork and with those proteins better connected with evolving US social and economic patterns.
Australia and NZ re-awakened the demand for lamb in the US. This was underpinned by new vacuum packaging technology, a product that better met changing US consumer requirements and then combining that with the latest sea freight technology that allowed quality chilled lamb primals to be marketed by sea, not frozen carcases.
All three of the major US protein sectors (beef, pork, and poultry) have benefited greatly from US export strategies that have underpinned globally competitive processing and export sectors back home.
The US sheep industry, however, has seemingly been left behind in that process.
As an example the recent Phase 1 trade arrangements with China negotiated by the US in 2020 greatly benefited the US beef and pork sectors.
Access for US sheepmeat into China, the largest sheepmeat market in the world, still remains closed.
Australia encountered US opposition to lamb imports 20 years ago when the Clinton Administration imposed lamb quotas in 1999.
The International Trade Commission at the time reviewed the quota constraints which in 2000 included a survey of 18 Australian lamb processors.
The surveys clearly reflected Australia's more efficient production systems and more diversified marketing strategies.
A World Trade Organisation panel also reviewed the original US decision to impose lamb quotas, finding in May 2001 the constraints were illegal and they were removed.
The US lamb flock was over 50 million head in the 1880s, not too much smaller than Australia at the time. The US flock has since continued to fall to around just over 5 million in 2020 according to the USDA.
With that decline in numbers the processing infrastructure around it has also declined.
A well known lamb processor in South Australia in the 1990s investigated the opportunity to invest in the US lamb processing business as an extension to the import business that he was developing there.
He found the lack of a viable export strategy was going to be a major limitation to competiveness then and never went through with the investment.
Not a lot appears to have changed since.
For the second time this year, UK authorities have sent the UK WTO Sheepmeat quota of 13,335 tonnes into the "critical" stage as their import recording systems have got out of sync with Australian export figures, suggesting that there is very little quota left when Australian figures suggest that there is over 2400 tonnes available.
Under the critical stage, importers have to pay the out-of-quota import duties upfront before product can be imported while they identify whether there is enough quota in the system.
This can add up to hundreds of thousands of dollars and even if they eventually get it back the interest cost alone can be huge. Lets hope it's sorted quickly.
