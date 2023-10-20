Early evenings and wet season mornings are being touted as the best times to survey feral pigs using drones, according to a new study.
Researchers at Charles Darwin University are hoping the findings will help land rangers manage the invasive pests, which have become an increasing problem in some parts of the country.
The team released a number of wild-caught feral pigs into a large natural habitat enclosure in northern Australia, which were surveyed using a fixed-wing drone with infrared thermal and visible imaging sensor cameras.
The pigs were monitored multiple times, during both wet and dry seasons and from sunrise to sunset.
Detection probability was at its lowest in the mid-afternoon, but rose to 50 to 75 per cent in the early evening.
There were also seasonal differences - in the mornings of the wet season, detection probabilities rose above 50 per cent, but dropped below 30 per cent in dry season mornings.
The researchers also used GPS tracking and location data to gather a picture of how factors such as canopy cover, land cover and ambient temperature influenced detection probability.
North Australian Centre for Autonomous Systems researcher Dr Rebecca Rogers said the findings could help improve the accuracy of population assessments and increase the effectiveness of management efforts.
"Resources are often limited for wildlife management, so being able to target monitoring efforts will lead to better conservation outcomes," Professor Rogers said.
